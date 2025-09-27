Europe Is Investing More Than $2.5 Million To Promote Plant-Based Foods

Europe is investing more than USD $2.5 million to promote plant-based foods.

A new EU-funded project will bring together partners from Portugal, Czechia, and Denmark to support farmers in legume production and innovation, expand plant-based catering options, equip health professionals to promote plant-based nutrition, and provide policy recommendations for plant-based action plans.

Read more: Denmark Introduces ‘Plant-Based Diplomacy Initiative’

The project builds on Denmark’s “groundbreaking” 2023 roadmap towards plant-based food and aims to replicate its various successes throughout the union.

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) is providing €2.2 million ($2,593,613) for the project, which is titled Innovative Strategies to Accelerate Adoption and Consumption of Plant-Based Food (ISAAP) and coordinated by ProVeg Czechia.

CAP, CERPRO, ProVeg Portugal, Universidade Católica Portuguesa, Dansk Vegetarisk Forening, and Catering Zdravě are also involved. The project is part of EIT’s Food Impact Funding Framework and will run from September 2025 to August 2027.

“This project represents a unique opportunity to transform our food systems for the benefit of people and the planet,” explained Linda Janatová, ProVeg Czechia’s EU project manager, in a statement. “By supporting farmers, innovating in food services, and engaging policymakers, ISAAP will accelerate the adoption of plant-based foods across Europe.”

Read more: Brazilian Meat Juggernaut JBS Launches New Plant-Based ‘Collective’ For EU Brands

‘We can inspire the rest of Europe’

Adobe Stock Europe’s increased emphasis on plant-based foods will promote health, the environment, and a sustainable food system

Ahead of the ISAAP announcement, Denmark announced its intention to promote and inspire “increased and targeted plant-based funding and plant-based action” at an EU level and within member states via Danish Plant-Based Diplomacy. Denmark is the current holder of the presidency of the Council of the European Union and intends to further build on its plant-based successes over the last two years.

Speaking of the new ISAAP project, Louise Johansen of Danks Vegetarisk Forening (DVF) said, “We are also happy that, as part of the project, we can inspire the rest of Europe with Danish plant-based initiatives that support a more resilient food system.”

Earlier this month, an international consortium announced it would design and build the world’s first cultivated meat farm. The CRAFT Consortium – which is also EIT-funded and includes agricultural businesses and alternative protein experts – has said that it will support farmer-led integration of cultivated meat production into existing businesses.

Read more: The ‘World’s First’ Cultivated Meat Farm Is Coming To The Netherlands