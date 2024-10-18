Aldi Launches Biggest Vegan Christmas Range To Date

Aldi UK recently launched several new vegan products ahead of Christmas 2024, making this year’s meat-free festive range its largest to date.

The budget supermarket’s updated selection includes several new vegan items along with customer favorites from last year, with prices starting from £1.99. (Please note: not all of the “meat-free” selection is vegan, as it includes vegetarian items too. To ensure that what you’re buying is vegan, make sure to choose the “Plant Menu” products or check the ingredients list).

The Plant Menu Ultimate Footlong Vegan Pig in Blanket is a new item that Aldi describes as a “supermarket first.” It includes a foot of No Pork sausage wrapped in vegan bacon and costs £2.99. Aldi’s fan-favorite, regular-sized Plant Menu pigs in blankets, are also returning at £2.99. Both items will be available at stores nationwide from December 19.

For a new spin on an already popular product, Aldi is launching its Plant Menu Stuffed No Turkey Crown. Featuring a “deliciously succulent joint,” the updated plant-based main also includes caramelized onion, sage, and herb stuffing, as well as umami stock melts for basting. Aldi’s vegan turkey crown is available at stores from December 19 at £4.99.

The new Specially Selected No Beef Fillet features a coarsely ground peppercorn crust and rich gravy (£4.99), while the Specially Selected Rainbow Vegetable Parcel includes seasoned spinach and broccoli, roasted butternut squash, and red cabbage (£4.99).

The gluten-free Specially Selected Roasted Vegetable Snowflake also includes butternut squash, along with chestnuts, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds (£4.99). The peppercorn beef and Snowflake launch on December 19, while the Parcel arrives on the October 14.

More mains, sides, and dessert

Aldi Aldi’s vegan Plant Menu Stuffed No Turkey Crown includes stuffing and stock for basting

Another new product is Aldi’s Specially Selected Nut Roast. The vegan version features a “melting center” roast with cranberry sauce. It costs £2.99 and is available from Aldi stores from October 14.

The vegan Specially Selected No Beef Wellington is available from October 14 at £4.99. The plant-based No Beef option includes a plant-based protein filling, mushroom duxelle, and vegan pastry.

Aldi’s returning Let’s Party Vegan Bites combines a selection of “delicious picky bits,” such as No Duck spring rolls, crunchy cauliflower popcorn bites with buffalo dip, and sweet potato bites with katsu sauce. Each pack costs £1.99 and will be available from October 14.

For after dinner, Aldi is launching a new Plant Menu Vegan Selection cheese board featuring mature style, mature style with black pepper, fresh white with cranberries, and a jalapeño and chili flavor. The plant-based cheese board will launch in stores on December 6.

Aldi already launched an extensive vegan cheese selection at the start of this year, including cheddar, mozzarella, Camembert, Greek-style, and grated hard cheese. The supermarket has significantly expanded its year-round and seasonal vegan ranges, and pledged last year to reduce its overall use of animal ingredients and offer 1,000 different plant-based items.

