How To Make This Easy Vegan Chestnut And Mushroom Pithivier

If you’re currently in panic mode trying to decide what to make for your vegan Christmas dinner, this chestnut, mushroom, and red wine pithier is sure to be a crowdpleaser.

This recipe can be found in Viva!’s A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook. A pithivier is a traditional French pastry made from two layers of puff pastry with a filling. Its name originates from the town of Pithiviers in France, where the pastry is believed to have originated. Savory pithiviers tend to contain meat, but this plant-based version is entirely animal-free.

Button mushrooms and chestnuts give this pie a great texture, and the addition of lentils or quinoa provide a boost of protein. It’s an ideal dish to serve as a vegan Christmas main, and it’s very easy to make. This recipe calls for shop-bought vegan puff pastry, but you can make it yourself from scratch if you prefer.

Vegan chestnut, mushroom, and red wine pithivier

This traditional French dish, with its sunbeam pastry, is a feast for the eyes, rich, tasty, easy to create and makes for the perfect Christmas centrepiece or any time you’re feeling fancy on a Sunday! Pithivier is named after the French town of Pithiviers, where the dish is commonly assumed to originate. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients 1 red onion

2 leeks, ends removed and finely sliced

400 g button mushrooms, halved

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ tsp cayenne pepper

50 g cup plain flour

2 tbsp tomato purée (or use harissa paste for a bit of spice)

200 g vacuum-packed chestnuts, roughly chopped

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped

10 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tbsp dried or fresh thyme, stalks removed and finely chopped

½ tbsp dried or fresh rosemary or oregano, stalks removed and finely chopped

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

175 ml vegan red wine (use alcohol-free if preferred or mix 1 tbsp red miso paste with 175ml boiling water)

250 ml vegan stock

1 tbsp soft brown sugar

250 g pre-cooked quinoa or lentils

Salt and pepper, to taste Pastry 640 g vegan ready-to-use puff pastry sheets

2 tbsp unsweetened plant milk mixed with 1 tbsp syrup (eg maple or agave) for brushing Instructions Filling Fry the onion on a medium heat in a little vegan butter or oil until golden.

Add the leeks and fry for a further 5 minutes.

Add the mushrooms and fry for another 5 minutes.

Stir in the garlic and the cayenne pepper and fry for 2 minutes.

Stir through the flour until all the vegetables have been covered.

Stir through the tomato purée and add all of the other ingredients apart from the pre-cooked quinoa/lentils.

Allow the mixture to simmer, stirring regularly, for around 15-20 minutes or until the liquid has reduced down significantly (you don’t want the mixture to be too runny).

Add the quinoa or lentils to the mix and stir through. The consistency should be thick but not too thick. Add a little more stock if necessary (you don’t want it to be runny). Set aside until needed. Pastry Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 (ensure it’s fully preheated).

Line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper and set aside.

On a floured surface, use a large dinner plate to cut one of the pastry sheets around the shape of the plate (this is your small pastry circle).

Place the smaller circle on the lined baking tray and set aside.

Take the next pastry sheet and again cut around the shape of the plate but this time leave 2cm of extra pastry around the edge (this is your large pastry circle). Assembly Transfer the mixture onto the small pastry circle and heap the mixture as high as possible, leaving at least 5cm of pastry free around the edge.

Cover the mixture with the large pastry circle and seal the edges with your fingers. Brush the edges with some oil.

To create the sun pattern, make a tiny hole in the top centre and then score wavy lines deeply (but not all the way through!) from the centre to the outer edge of the pastry using a sharp knife.

Brush the outside of the pastry with the plant milk/syrup mix until fully coated.

Place in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until crisp and golden.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva!’s new A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook – The Ultimate Guide to a Magical Festive Feast!, Make this Christmas a celebration of flavour, kindness and creativity with A Very Vegan Christmas. Order your copy from the Viva! shop get ready to create the ultimate plant-based holiday feast.

