Asda Launches Vegan Christmas Range – From Pigs In Blankets To Turkey

Asda’s Christmas range for 2024 is packed with vegan options. There are 21 in total, with eight of them being new additions this year.
There are mains, party food, and sweet treats, with pairings of sweet and savory flavors being a running theme. Here is a selection from Asda’s own vegan brand OMV!, which first launched in January 2023.
Party food
OMV! 4 Mini Cranberry Topped No Pork Pies, £ TBC
Juicy seasoned pea protein “pork” is wrapped in a golden, flaky pastry and topped with a tangy cranberry sauce. Since there are only four in a pack, it’s probably safer to buy several.
OMV! Smoked No Salmon, £3
If you’re aiming for a more sophisticated Christmas get-together, you can’t go wrong with these rice flour-based salmon-style pieces. They have a smoky, slightly sweet taste, and look the part too.
OMV! No Pigs in Blankets, £3
For a classic Christmas party food, you can’t beat “pigs” in blankets. These soy-based cocktail sausages are wrapped in a smoky vegan bacon and come in a pack of 10.
Mains
OMV! Whole No Turkey, £ TBC
Making a return from 2023, this “whole” soy-based vegan turkey is a lean, white “breast” meat alternative. It comes complete with darker “leg” meat and a crisp golden “skin” for a striking center piece. Serve with OMV! rich vegan gravy.
OMV! Deliciously Vegan Merrily Vegan 2 Festive Slices, £2
These puff pastry parcels are filled with seasoned wheat and pea protein pieces, sage and onion stuffing, sweet dried cranberries, all in a creamy sauce.
OMV! Deliciously Vegan Mushroom Wellington, £5.50
A wellington is a popular option for a meat-free Christmas main. This one is stuffed with a rich mix of mushroom and caramelized onion wrapped in a flaky puff pastry.
Sweet
OMV! Deliciously Vegan Festive Choc Truffle Selection, £4.50
A box of chocolate truffles can be shared after a big meal if you’ve got no room left for dessert. This selection features Belgian dark chocolate, white and “milk” chocolate, with hazelnut, raspberry, and salted caramel flavors.
OMV! Mince Pies, £1.50
Christmas isn’t complete without mince pies. There are six shortcrust pastry pies in a pack, filled with a fruity, spiced mince.