A new customer survey by Tesco has revealed that more than a quarter of British households are planning to include plant-based mains in their Christmas meals this year.

Read more: Tesco Unveils Vegan Christmas Range For 2024

Of 6,375 British adults surveyed, 27 percent said they will serve or will consider prioritizing meat-free options. Some said this is because they will have vegetarians and/or vegans as guests. Others said they want a meat-free alternative in place of a traditional meaty main, or just enjoy plant-based food.

“We know that a number of customers are choosing plant-based diets and we’re seeing an increase in desire for Christmas centrepieces that are meat-free,” Breige Donaghy, Tesco Product Development & Innovation Director, said in a statement.

“Veg-led foods”

Tesco This wreath by Tesco is “veg-led” with mushrooms, lentils, and chestnuts.

According to Tesco, more people who eat plant-based food are looking for dishes that put vegetables front and center, rather than using meat substitutes.

Shoppers have been drawn to “veg-led foods” featuring ingredients such as pulses, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. These foods now represent 40 percent of all plant-based sales, Tesco reports. That equals an extra 600,000 veg-led dishes sold by Tesco in 2024.

Read more: Are We Entering A ‘New Era’ Of Meat Alternatives?

In response, Tesco has brought out more veg-led Christmas products, including a Roasted Vegetable and Cranberry Star, a Butternut Wellington, and a Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath.

“The plant-based revolution is so far the biggest food trend to have taken place this century,” Tesco Plant-based Product Development Manager, Fay Hasnip, said in a statement. “Right now with chefs in this space creating and celebrating the diversity and deliciousness of plants, it is piquing the interest of plant curious consumers.”

“There is a growing appetite from plant-based shoppers to try products that are plant-rich as well as from flexitarians now wanting to take more control over what they eat, whilst continuing to reduce their meat intake,” she said.

Read more: From Lindt to Nomo: Vegan Christmas Chocolates For 2024