Asda Just Launched Maltesers-Style Vegan Chocolates

The OMV! Choc Malt Balls come in a sharable box, just like Maltesers

Photo shows a box of Asda's new vegan Maltesers, the OMV! Choc Malt Balls Have you tried them yet? - Media Credit: Ruby May / Instagram

Asda has launched Maltesers-style plant-based chocolates called “Choc Malt Balls.”

The supermarket introduced the new treats under its vegan OMV! brand, which launched in 2023 and now includes a wide range of sweet and savory snacks.

Like Maltesers, Asda’s Choc Malt Balls feature a glossy chocolate coating and a crunchy biscuit center made with malt extract. Malt extract is made by germinating, drying, and roasting barley for a very sweet, caramelized flavor. Where Maltesers include ingredients like milk powder, milk fat, and whey, OMV!’s option is plant-based.

Vegan blogger Ruby May, aka _sunflowerseeed on Instagram, spotted the Choc Malt Balls at Asda – along with a few other new vegan items – and shared photos online.

“Are these the vegan Maltesers we’ve all been searching for? I bow down if these taste like the real malt deal,” wrote May. “You will catch me stocking up from that whole shelf.”

However, some customers have noted the modest size and relatively high price tag. OMV! Choc Malt Balls come in a Maltesers-style sharing box and are available for £2.98 per 80g pack, while a full-price 110g box of Maltesers has an RRP of £2.98.

Vegan Maltesers and holiday chocolates

Photo shows someone holding a large handful of loose Maltesers
Adobe Stock Maltesers is one of the most popular confectionery brands in Britain

According to YouGov, Maltesers are the number one most popular confectionery in the UK. Maltesers is also the most popular brand and one of the most widely recognized. Asda dropped OMV! Choc Malt Balls just in time for Halloween, and ahead of the 2025 holiday season, when Brits spend nearly 300 percent more on chocolate per week than they do throughout the rest of the year.

Other brands have also offered plant-based versions of the iconic Maltesers, including Daisy and Dom’s “Ballers,” and Moo Free’s tongue-in-cheek “Moofreesas.”

