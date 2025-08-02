X
Food Headlines Lifestyle

Lidl Just Brought Back Its Ben & Jerry’s-Style Vegan Ice Cream

Vemondo vegan ice cream tubs from Lidl are available now in Cookie Dough, Choco Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Cookie flavors

By

3 Minutes Read

Shannon Stones spotted the vegan ice cream in her local Lidl store Vegan ice cream is available at Lidl seasonally - Media Credit: Shannon Stones

Budget supermarket Lidl has relaunched its Ben & Jerry’s-style vegan ice cream tubs just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The Vemondo “vegan ice dessert” currently comes in Cookie Dough, Choco Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Cookie flavors. It has been spotted by shoppers in several stores.

Read more: Lidl and ProVeg Partner For Plant-Based Cheese Competition

Lidl first introduced the vegan ice cream tubs to the UK in 2023, including the three returning flavors as well as “Banana Chunk.” Since then, the supermarket has stocked the range only seasonally, including the summer months, during Veganuary, or as part of a plant-based promotion. The vegan ice creams have been notably hard to find in 2025 so far, until now.

In addition to the tubs, Lidl previously sold a Vemondo waffle cone ice cream in boxes of four. The Cornetto-style ice cream cones came exclusively in vanilla and, much like the tubs, have only been available periodically. In March, the supermarket began stocking “Sorbet Ice Cream Balls” by Mini Melts in mango and kiwi flavors for £2.29 per 72g bag.

Vemondo Cookie Dough, Choco Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Cookie ice creams are available now with an RRP of £1.99 per 500ml tub. Shannon Stones, a vegan baker and designer, spotted the vegan ice creams in her local Lidl.

Read more: 21 Places To Find Vegan Soft Serve Ice Cream In The UK And USA

Lidl’s latest vegan offerings

The outside of vegan-friendly budget retailer Lidl GB
Adobe Stock Lidl offers a wide range of vegan products in its Vemondo line

Lidl has launched several new vegan products in recent months, including BN-style biscuits and high-protein pudding pots. In January, the supermarket became the first major retailer to use The Vegetarian Society’s new “gold standard” Plant-Based Trademark, adding it to the updated Vemondo Plant! range. Last October, Lidl said that it would be tripling its plant-based range after experiencing a 12 percent rise in sales over the preceding year.

“Our commitment to sustainable proteins will contribute to significantly reducing our scope 3 CO2 emissions and support a more balanced and sustainable food system for the future,” said Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, in a statement at the time.

Read more: 10 Easy Vegan Ice Cream Recipes

Tagged

ice cream

lidl

news

product launch

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active