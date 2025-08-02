Lidl Just Brought Back Its Ben & Jerry’s-Style Vegan Ice Cream

Budget supermarket Lidl has relaunched its Ben & Jerry’s-style vegan ice cream tubs just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The Vemondo “vegan ice dessert” currently comes in Cookie Dough, Choco Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Cookie flavors. It has been spotted by shoppers in several stores.

Read more: Lidl and ProVeg Partner For Plant-Based Cheese Competition

Lidl first introduced the vegan ice cream tubs to the UK in 2023, including the three returning flavors as well as “Banana Chunk.” Since then, the supermarket has stocked the range only seasonally, including the summer months, during Veganuary, or as part of a plant-based promotion. The vegan ice creams have been notably hard to find in 2025 so far, until now.

In addition to the tubs, Lidl previously sold a Vemondo waffle cone ice cream in boxes of four. The Cornetto-style ice cream cones came exclusively in vanilla and, much like the tubs, have only been available periodically. In March, the supermarket began stocking “Sorbet Ice Cream Balls” by Mini Melts in mango and kiwi flavors for £2.29 per 72g bag.

Vemondo Cookie Dough, Choco Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Cookie ice creams are available now with an RRP of £1.99 per 500ml tub. Shannon Stones, a vegan baker and designer, spotted the vegan ice creams in her local Lidl.

Read more: 21 Places To Find Vegan Soft Serve Ice Cream In The UK And USA

Lidl’s latest vegan offerings

Adobe Stock Lidl offers a wide range of vegan products in its Vemondo line

Lidl has launched several new vegan products in recent months, including BN-style biscuits and high-protein pudding pots. In January, the supermarket became the first major retailer to use The Vegetarian Society’s new “gold standard” Plant-Based Trademark, adding it to the updated Vemondo Plant! range. Last October, Lidl said that it would be tripling its plant-based range after experiencing a 12 percent rise in sales over the preceding year.

“Our commitment to sustainable proteins will contribute to significantly reducing our scope 3 CO2 emissions and support a more balanced and sustainable food system for the future,” said Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, in a statement at the time.

Read more: 10 Easy Vegan Ice Cream Recipes