8 Vegan Risotto Recipes for Cozy Nights And Simple Dinner Plans

Risotto is a classic rice dish known for its creamy texture and simple cooking method. These vegan risotto recipes show how easy it is to make at home using everyday ingredients. With a bit of stirring and time, you can create a dish that feels more involved than it actually is.

This list brings together a range of flavors and combinations. You’ll find recipes built around mushrooms, tomatoes, squash, beetroot, and more. Each one uses different ingredients but follows the same straightforward approach, making it easy to switch things up.

Read more: 5 Vegan Polenta Recipes For Cozy Meals

These recipes work well for weeknight dinners or when you have a bit more time to cook. They’re practical, filling, and easy to adjust based on what you have. If you’re looking for a reliable meal that you can make in different ways, these risottos are a good place to start.

Butternut squash risotto with cognac and pumpkin seed pesto

Stellar Risotto is all about choosing the right flavors to pair with creamy rice

Starting this list, this butternut squash risotto combines roasted squash, cognac, and pumpkin seed pesto for a rich, balanced dish. It uses simple ingredients and slow cooking to create a creamy texture, finished with herbs and a crisp topping.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan risotto with asparagus and lemon

Kris Carr This vegan risotto is packed full of flavor

This asparagus and lemon risotto from Kris Carr uses farro instead of rice for a slightly different texture. It combines greens, herbs, and nutritional yeast to create a simple, dairy-free version that works well for weeknights or lighter dinners.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy cherry tomato risotto

Romy London Date night dishes don’t get much tastier than this vegan risotto dish

Romy London shares this creamy cherry tomato risotto made with coconut milk and nutritional yeast. It uses pantry staples and cooks quickly, making it a practical option for dinner while still delivering a smooth, rich texture.

Find the recipe here.

Miso mushroom risotto

BOSH! This miso risotto is gut-friendly

This miso mushroom risotto from BOSH! creates its flavor with porcini mushrooms, oat cream, and white miso. The fermentation adds depth while keeping the dish simple, making it a good option for beginners or anyone new to cooking risotto.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Lazy Vegan Dinners That Still Feel Like Real Food

Coconut beetroot risotto

Clare Winfield Ever added beetroot to a risotto? This is your sign to try

This coconut beetroot risotto from Madeleine Olivia is creamy and earthy. It blends roasted beetroot into the rice while keeping some pieces whole for texture. Coconut milk and citrus add balance, making it a colorful option for a more elevated dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut and miso risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

This butternut and miso risotto from Plant Baes uses roasted squash, miso, and a walnut sage pesto for added depth. It takes more time but builds strong flavor through simple steps, making it a solid choice for a slower weekend cook.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom lentil risotto

Avocado Skillet An easy-to-prepare vegan alternative to traditional risotto recipes

For a higher-protein option, this mushroom lentil risotto by Avocado Skillet combines rice and lentils in one pot. It cooks in under 40 minutes and delivers a hearty texture, making it useful for meal prep or a filling dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Ultimate autumn risotto

So Vegan Made with butternut and sage, this risotto is tasty and comforting

This ultimate autumn risotto from So Vegan combines roasted butternut squash, spinach, and sage. It cooks gradually with stock for a creamy finish, then adds greens and herbs at the end for texture and a simple, balanced meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Plant-Based Recipes That Aren’t Bowls Or Salads