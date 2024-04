There are few things more comforting than a big bowl of risotto, and adding miso into the mix gives this mushroom risotto recipe added gut health benefits, as well as taste.

Miso is a Japanese paste made from fermented soybeans. It’s beneficial for gut health primarily because it’s a fermented food. The fermentation process used to make miso involves beneficial bacteria, which helps to cultivate a rich community of microorganisms in the paste. When consumed, these live microorganisms can enhance the gut flora, or microbiome, which is crucial for healthy digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function.

Read more: 9 Gut-Friendly Recipes Featuring Fermented Foods

The beneficial bacteria in miso are probiotics that contribute to the diversity and health of gut microbiota. These probiotics can help balance the gut environment, promoting the growth of good bacteria and inhibiting harmful ones. This balance is vital for maintaining the intestinal barrier, preventing gastrointestinal infections, and reducing inflammation.

Miso is popular in a wide range of recipes, and can be used in everything from ramen to aubergine steaks.

This risotto recipe, which comes from BOSH!, uses white miso to give this vegan risotto a tasty umami flavor. Other ingredients used include porcini mushrooms, chestnut mushrooms, oat cream, and vegan parmesan. Risotto often has a rep for being tricky to make, this this recipe is easy and perfect for beginners. It’s great for date night, dinner parties, or just a night in alone.

Read more: Study Puts Fermented Foods, Not Fire, As Pivotal Moment In Human Brain Growth

Miso mushroom risotto

Shiitake mushrooms, miso paste, and risotto rice – a marriage made in culinary heaven. This deliciously easy vegan dish is creamy, rich and earthy – the perfect evening meal after a long day. Don't believe us? Try it for yourself and tell us we're wrong. No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients For the miso stock 50 g dried porcini mushrooms

2 tbsp white miso For the risotto 2 tbsp olive oil

250 g chestnut mushrooms

220 g Arborio risotto rice

175 ml dry white wine

75 g plant-based butter

1 large onion

1 tsp sea salt To serve 2 tsp oat cream

60 g plant-based parmesan

1 lemon

Black pepper

Fresh chives Instructions Before you start Soak the dried mushrooms and miso in a deep bowl or jug of 800ml boiling water until softened (around 20-30 minutes) Make the miso mushroom stock Chop the chestnut mushrooms and rehydrated porcini mushrooms IF NEEDED, squeezing out any excess liquid from the mushrooms with your hands back into the soaking bowl, and reserving the stock.

Peel and finely chop the onion.

Peel and mince the garlic cloves. Start the risotto Melt the butter and olive oil in a medium pan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion with the salt and fry, stirring regularly, for 5-8 minutes, until soft, translucent and golden (but not browning).

Add the garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Add the chopped mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook until softened (around 8 minutes).

Add the rice, stir to coat and cook for 1 minute.

Pour in the wine and cook until the alcohol evaporates. Cook the risotto Once the wine evaporates, add a ladleful of miso mushroom stock.

Let the rice simmer and cook, stirring gently and regularly, until the stock is absorbed by the rice, then add another ladle of stock to the pan and repeat.

Carry on cooking and adding stock as necessary, until the rice is tender and the risotto looking creamy (which may take up to 30 minutes.

If you run out of stock, add some more water.

Season and serve

Take off the heat and stir through the crème fraîche or oat cream as needed to make your risotto very creamy.

Add the grated plant-based parmesan and zest of the lemon to taste.

Add a splash more water to loosen if necessary, then serve by dolloping into shallow bowls with some cracked black pepper and chopped herbs or rocket on top.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Salad Recipes