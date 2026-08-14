9 Vegan Ginger Recipes With Sweet And Savory Flavor

Ginger is a useful ingredient in both sweet and savory cooking. It can add warmth to bakes, freshness to noodle bowls, and a sharper kick to soups, curries, tofu, and lentil dishes. These vegan ginger recipes use the ingredient as a main flavor rather than a background note, making it easy to enjoy its heat and brightness in different meals.

Fresh ginger, ground ginger, and ginger-based sauces can all bring something slightly different to a recipe. In sweet dishes, ginger pairs well with fruit, oats, citrus, and warm spices. In savory dishes, it works with ingredients like sesame, turmeric, garlic, tofu, vegetables, and legumes.

Read more: 11 Vegan Citrus Recipes You’ll Want To Make On Repeat

This list includes nine vegan ginger recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some are quick and simple, while others are better for a more filling meal. Together, they offer a mix of sweet and savory ideas for anyone who wants to cook with more ginger.

What are the benefits of ginger?

People have used ginger in cooking and traditional remedies for thousands of years. The root comes from a flowering plant and has long played an important role in cuisines across parts of Asia, India, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Ginger also contains natural compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These compounds help explain why many cultures have used ginger to support general wellbeing.

Many people use ginger to support digestion or ease nausea. It also brings strong flavor to food without needing much, and a small amount can add warmth, sharpness, and gentle heat to a dish.

30-minute spicy swede and ginger soup

Romy London This swede and ginger soup makes for a quick weeknight meal

Romy London uses fresh ginger to bring warmth to this smooth swede soup. Potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, and vegetable stock create the base, while dairy-free yogurt and chili flakes finish it with creaminess and heat.

Find the recipe here.

Ginger-infused strawberry oat bake

Hannah Bodsworth Have a slice with tea or coffee in the morning

This oat bake from Frankie Paz pairs strawberries with ginger and cardamom for a fruity breakfast with gentle spice. Rolled oats, ground almonds, coconut oil, and homemade strawberry chia jam create soft, crumbly layers.

Find the recipe here.

Turmeric and ginger lentils

Natali Eleftheriou These vegan lentils are full of plant protein

Ginger and turmeric give these lentils from Natlicious Food their warming flavor. Carrot, leek, garlic, rice, spinach, lemon, and herbs cook into the lentils for a simple meal with plenty of comfort.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ginger noodle & vegetable red curry soup

Janet Gronnow This ramen is full of flavor and quick to make

Janet Gronnow adds ginger paste to a creamy red curry soup with ramen noodles, TVP, zucchini, bell pepper, shiitake mushrooms, and coconut milk. Lemon juice and optional chili garlic sauce sharpen the finished bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky orange and ginger cauliflower tofu

Natlicious Food This is an excellent vegan weeknight meal

Orange and ginger make a sticky sauce for this cauliflower and tofu recipe from Natlicious Food. The tofu bakes or fries until lightly crisp, then gets coated with the sauce alongside tender cauliflower.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Salads Full Of Fresh Flavor

Sesame ginger cold noodle bowl

Kiki Nelson Give this summer sesame ginger cold noodle bowl a go; it’s made with Soba and is finished in 20 minutes

Kiki Nelson keeps lunch fresh with this sesame ginger cold noodle bowl. Soba noodles, zucchini, asparagus, and broccolini get tossed with soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger paste, maple syrup, sesame oil, and garlic.

Find the recipe here.

Orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts

John C. Watson These muffins are packed with orange flavor

Fresh ginger and orange bring sharp, citrusy flavor to these muffins from Karina Inkster. Whole grain spelt flour, hemp hearts, coconut oil, vanilla, and orange pieces make them bright, soft, and easy to bake.

Find the recipe here.

Sesame ginger baked tofu

Amber Asakura We bet you’ll come back to this oil-free tofu recipe again and again

Clean Food Dirty Girl marinates tofu in soy sauce, brown rice vinegar, garlic, fresh ginger, coconut aminos, sesame seeds, and black pepper. Baking turns the slabs brown and firm enough for wraps, salads, or snacks.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and ginger dahl

Happy Skin Kitchen This dahl features lentils, ginger, and apple

Apple adds natural sweetness to this ginger dahl from Happy Skin Kitchen. Red split lentils, coconut milk, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, cumin, and cayenne cook into a creamy meal finished with lime, yogurt, and herbs.

Find the recipe here.

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