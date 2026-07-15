This ginger-infused strawberry oat bake from Frankie Paz’s cookbook Plant Feasts brings together a fruity strawberry layer and a crumbly oat topping in one breakfast dish. Inspired by a traditional fruit crumble, it uses everyday ingredients to create something that works equally well for breakfast or a mid-morning snack. The homemade strawberry chia jam adds plenty of fruit flavor and helps hold everything together once baked.

Rolled oats and ground almonds form the base and topping. They add fiber, healthy fats, and texture to every slice. Ground ginger and cardamom bring gentle warmth and complement the sweetness of the strawberries. Chia seeds thicken the jam naturally while adding extra fiber and plant-based omega-3 fats. The combination creates a breakfast that offers more staying power than many baked treats.

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The bake can be sliced into portions and stored in the refrigerator for several days, making it a useful meal-prep option. Frankie Paz also notes that the fruit can change with the seasons. Strawberries work well in summer, while berries or rhubarb can take their place at other times of the year.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Feasts. Nourish Books, 2024. Photography: Hannah Bodsworth. Food stylist: Frankie Paz. Prop stylist: Frankie Paz.

Make this strawberry oat bake

This ginger-infused strawberry oat bake layers homemade strawberry chia jam between a crumbly oat and almond mixture. The recipe provides fiber, healthy fats, and fruit, making it a practical breakfast that stores well for several days. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Servings 9 slices Ingredients 180 g/1 cup rolled oats

180 g/1 ½ cups ground almonds

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground ginger

5 tablespoons agave syrup

120 ml/½ cup melted coconut oil FOR THE STRAWBERRY CHIA JAM 350 g/2 cups ripe strawberries chopped (or you can use frozen)

1 tablespoon agave syrup

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 drops of geranium essential oil or 1 tablespoon chopped dried rose petals (optional)

2 tablespoons chia seeds Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C and line the square baking pan with baking parchment.

First, make the jam. Place the strawberries in a saucepan over a medium heat and bring to a simmer. Add the agave syrup, lemon juice and geranium oil, if using, and cook for 10 minutes until the strawberries are soft. You can crush them with a fork as you go.

Once cooked, turn off the heat, add the chia seeds, stir well and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the oats, ground almonds, cardamom and ginger. Add the agave syrup and melted coconut oil and stir well. Spoon three quarters of the oat mix into the lined pan and spread out evenly.

Spread over the strawberry jam, then scatter the remaining oat mix over the top.

Pop in the oven for 30 minutes until the top starts to golden.

Leave to cool in the tin before cutting into 9 pieces.

The bake will last up to 5 days in the refrigerator.

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