This simple plant-based dinner brings together crispy tofu, tender cauliflower, and a sticky orange-ginger sauce that’s full of flavour. The tofu is coated in cornflour and nutritional yeast before baking or pan-frying, giving it a lightly crisp texture without needing much oil. Cauliflower adds a bit of bite and makes the dish extra nutritious.
The sauce is made with fresh orange juice, garlic, and a small piece of grated ginger, plus a pinch of chili flakes for warmth. Maple syrup brings in a little sweetness, and the whole mixture is thickened with cornflour until it clings to the tofu and cauliflower just right. You can serve it with rice, noodles, or even in a wrap for something different.
Thanks to the tofu, this recipe is a good source of protein, and everything in the sauce is made from everyday vegan-friendly ingredients. It’s a great one to add into your weekly rotation – easy to pull together and full of fresh, zesty flavour.
Sticky orange and ginger cauliflower tofu
Ingredients
Ingredients:
- 400 g cauliflower
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Tofu:
- 240 g firm tofu
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 1 tsp nutritional yeast
- 1/2 tsp of each oregano and garlic granules
- Pinch of chili flakes
Orange ginger sauce:
- 1 small piece of ginger
- 2 cloves or garlic
- 250 ml orange juice (2 oranges approximately)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch of chili flakes
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tsp cornflour
Serve with:
- Basmati rice
- Spring onions
- Sesame seeds
- Fresh coriander leaves
Instructions
- Cut the cauliflower into small florets and add them into a large mixing bowl, with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Place them in a baking tray on a single layer and let aside.
- Cut the tofu into 0.5cm slices and add them into the mixing bowl, along with all the tofu ingredients and carefully mix them.
- Add the tofu slices next to the cauliflower, on a single layer (if your tray is small, use a second one) and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30-35, turning them half way through.
- Remove the skin of the ginger and garlic and grate them or finely cut them.
- Juice the oranges and set aside.
- In a wide pan on a medium heat, add the olive oil, along with a chili flakes and toast them for few seconds, before you add the ginger and garlic.
- Saute for a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally – be careful not to burn them – them add the orange juice, maple syrup, salt and pepper.
- Lower the heat and simmer for 5-8 minutes.
- In a small bowl add the cornflour along a tablespoon of water and mix it well to fully combine.
- Add the cornflour slurry into the orange sauce and mix to combine.
- Once the tofu and cauliflower are ready, add them into the sauce and coat them.
- Serve with basmati rice, sesame seeds, slices of spring onion and few coriander leaves.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.