This simple plant-based dinner brings together crispy tofu, tender cauliflower, and a sticky orange-ginger sauce that’s full of flavour. The tofu is coated in cornflour and nutritional yeast before baking or pan-frying, giving it a lightly crisp texture without needing much oil. Cauliflower adds a bit of bite and makes the dish extra nutritious.

The sauce is made with fresh orange juice, garlic, and a small piece of grated ginger, plus a pinch of chili flakes for warmth. Maple syrup brings in a little sweetness, and the whole mixture is thickened with cornflour until it clings to the tofu and cauliflower just right. You can serve it with rice, noodles, or even in a wrap for something different.

Thanks to the tofu, this recipe is a good source of protein, and everything in the sauce is made from everyday vegan-friendly ingredients. It’s a great one to add into your weekly rotation – easy to pull together and full of fresh, zesty flavour.

Sticky orange and ginger cauliflower tofu

Get ready for a flavour explosion! Today, we're making Sticky Orange and Ginger Cauliflower Tofu. This easy recipe delivers crispy cauliflower and tender tofu coated in a vibrant, sticky sauce with hints of orange and ginger. Serve it over fluffy basmati rice for a complete and utterly satisfying meal! No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Ingredients: 400 g cauliflower

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper Tofu: 240 g firm tofu

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp of each oregano and garlic granules

Pinch of chili flakes Orange ginger sauce: 1 small piece of ginger

2 cloves or garlic

250 ml orange juice (2 oranges approximately)

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of chili flakes

1 tbsp maple syrup

Salt and pepper

1 tsp cornflour Serve with: Basmati rice

Spring onions

Sesame seeds

Fresh coriander leaves Instructions Cut the cauliflower into small florets and add them into a large mixing bowl, with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place them in a baking tray on a single layer and let aside.

Cut the tofu into 0.5cm slices and add them into the mixing bowl, along with all the tofu ingredients and carefully mix them.

Add the tofu slices next to the cauliflower, on a single layer (if your tray is small, use a second one) and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30-35, turning them half way through.

Remove the skin of the ginger and garlic and grate them or finely cut them.

Juice the oranges and set aside.

In a wide pan on a medium heat, add the olive oil, along with a chili flakes and toast them for few seconds, before you add the ginger and garlic.

Saute for a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally – be careful not to burn them – them add the orange juice, maple syrup, salt and pepper.

Lower the heat and simmer for 5-8 minutes.

In a small bowl add the cornflour along a tablespoon of water and mix it well to fully combine.

Add the cornflour slurry into the orange sauce and mix to combine.

Once the tofu and cauliflower are ready, add them into the sauce and coat them.

Serve with basmati rice, sesame seeds, slices of spring onion and few coriander leaves.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

