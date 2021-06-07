Reading Time: < 1 minute
Sweet and tasty protein packed bars, perfect for a pre or post workout snack, to help you Perform Like An Animal! Brought to by VIVOLIFE.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup pitted dates
- 4 tbsp cashew butter
- 50 g Vivolife Banana and Cinnamon Protein
- 1 handful dark chocolate chunks
Instructions
Blend together the dates and cashew butter in a food processor until smooth. Add your protein powder and blend again.
Fold in the dark chocolate chunks until they are evenly distributed.?
Line a baking tray with parchment paper and spread the mixture evenly across the tray. Transfer to the freezer for 2 hours to set.
Cut into bars and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.