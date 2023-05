This flourless recipe produces vegan tahini brownies that will, we think, be some of the best you’ve ever tasted in your life.

Developed by a French-trained Cordon Bleu chef, this is one of those recipes that stuns you from the first bite and keeps you coming back for more. Part of the reason for the brownies’ appeal is the use of rich cacao, which imparts more than just a chocolate flavor. Cacao protects your cells against oxidation as it is rich in antioxidants (which basically slows the ageing process). It is also a stress reliever, energy food, and an aphrodisiac. So basically, these brownies will make you feel younger, happier and potentially, a little frisky. What’s not to enjoy?

These flourless tahini brownies can be turned into glorious sundaes too, so don’t say we never give you options. Simply follow the recipe to whip up a batch of brownies, then squish them into glasses with your choice of vegan ice cream, pour over a little extra drizzle of tahini and maybe a touch of pure maple syrup (if you need some sweetness). Finally, sprinkle with crunchy cacao nibs and chopped walnuts.

Rich, fudgy, and super chocolatey, this dessert/snack/treat is gluten-free, refined sugar-free, grain-free, and dairy-free. These flourless treats are sure to leave you utterly satisfied.

No ratings yet Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 1 tray Ingredients 1 tbsp ground flax seed (fresh if possible)

1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp race cacao powder

1/3 cup coconut sugar

2 1/2 tbsp arrowroot powder (can substitute cassava flour or tapioca starch)

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp pink salt

3/4 cup runny tahini

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

50 g vegan sugar-free chocolate (chopped into small chunks) Instructions Preheat oven to 180°C and line/grease a 22cm square baking tray (9 x 9″).

In a medium bowl mix together ground flax with 3 tablespoons water, stir and set aside.

To a large bowl, add all dry ingredients and mix together (except choc).

To flax mixture, add maple, vanilla and tahini.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix well. The batter will be thick! But don’t stress.

Fold in half the chocolate chunks, then scrape batter into the baking tray and spread it out evenly. Top with the remaining chocolate chunks.

Bake for 25 minutes (fan-assisted) to 30 minutes (regular oven).

Allow to cool completely before cutting. Then devour, mindfully.

Top tips for the best vegan tahini brownies

If your tahini is kept in the fridge and has set hard, let it come to room temperature before using. It will often soften back up and return to a more liquid state.

This flourless vegan tahini brownies recipe was republished with permission from Claire Sharryn Roberto. Find the original recipe here.