With a decadent gooey date caramel, and crunchy almonds throughout. This is set to become your next favorite snack bar!
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup almond meal
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 2 tbsp date syrup
Almond Butter Caramel
- 3/4 cup pitted dates
- 2 tbsp almond butter
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- pinch salt
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup almonds whole or chopped
- 100 g vegan chocolate melted
Instructions
Line a slice/loaf tin with baking paper.
In a food processor combine the almond meal, oats and blend until fine. Then add the date syrup and almond butter to form a sticky dough. Press down with your hands to create a firm flat base. Place in the freezer while you make the caramel.
For the caramel combine in a blender the dates, vanilla, pinch of salt, almond butter and water. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Spread the almond butter caramel over the base. Then top with almonds and place it back in the freezer.
Melt the dark chocolate and either dip the bars in or spread the chocolate on top of the almonds (easier option).
Store in the freezer or fridge.
This recipe was republished with permission from Healthy French Wife.
Find the original recipe here.