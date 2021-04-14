Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

With a decadent gooey date caramel, and crunchy almonds throughout. This is set to become your next favorite snack bar!
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup almond meal
  • 1/4 cup almond butter
  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 2 tbsp date syrup
Almond Butter Caramel
  • 3/4 cup pitted dates
  • 2 tbsp almond butter
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • pinch salt
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup almonds whole or chopped
  • 100 g vegan chocolate melted

Instructions

  • Line a slice/loaf tin with baking paper.
  • In a food processor combine the almond meal, oats and blend until fine. Then add the date syrup and almond butter to form a sticky dough. Press down with your hands to create a firm flat base. Place in the freezer while you make the caramel.
  • For the caramel combine in a blender the dates, vanilla, pinch of salt, almond butter and water. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  • Spread the almond butter caramel over the base. Then top with almonds and place it back in the freezer.
  • Melt the dark chocolate and either dip the bars in or spread the chocolate on top of the almonds (easier option).
  • Store in the freezer or fridge.
This recipe was republished with permission from Healthy French Wife

Claire Power (Healthy French Wife)

Claire Power is a qualified nutritionist, mum of 3 and the food blogger/stylist and photographer behind Healthyfrenchwife. Claire creates and shares colourful healthy vegan plant-based recipes through her blog and social media to a following of over 105,000 people.