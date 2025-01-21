Easy Vegan Crispy Oyster Mushroom Burgers

If you’re bored of plant-based meat, mushrooms are a great addition to a vegan burger. The star of the dish is the oyster mushroom, marinated in soy sauce and coated in a mixture of cornflour and nutritional yeast to achieve a crispy, golden exterior. Nestled in ciabatta rolls with a creamy pesto mayo and fresh rocket, these burgers deliver a balance of earthy, savory, and herby flavors in every bite.

Served alongside parmentier potatoes, this dish is ideal for casual dinners or special gatherings. The potatoes are roasted with garlic cloves, dried oregano, and cherry tomatoes, creating a side that is both flavorful and hearty. The balsamic vinegar adds a touch of acidity to complement the richness of the mushrooms and the creaminess of the pesto mayo.

These burgers are perfect for cookouts, gatherings, or just a weekend lunch. They’re easy to make and don’t require too many ingredients.

Crispy oyster mushroom burgers

Whether you're throwing a party, entertaining guests, or just fancy something tasty for your Saturday lunch, these vegan crispy oyster mushroom burgers are sure to impress. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 potatoes

3 garlic cloves

1 tsp dried oregano

250 g cherry tomatoes

300 g oyster mushrooms

1 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp plant-based mayo

1 tbsp plant-based green pesto

Handful of rocket

1 tsp Balsamic vinegar

2 ciabatta rolls Instructions Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.

Cut the potatoes into small bite-sized pieces and roughly chop the garlic. Combine them on a baking tray, and drizzle with vegetable oil. Sprinkle over the oregano and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast for 25–30 minutes until golden brown, adding the cherry tomatoes to the tray for the final 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, tip the mushrooms into a large bowl (tear any larger ones in half) and pour over the soy sauce. Leave to soak for 2–3 minutes while you heat a generous drizzle of vegetable oil in a large frying pan over a medium–high heat. Once the mushrooms have soaked, add the cornflour and nutritional yeast to the bowl and mix well. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the mushrooms to the pan. Fry for 3–4 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. Once cooked, set aside.

For the pesto mayo, mix together the mayo, pesto and a pinch of pepper in a small bowl, then set aside. In a separate large bowl, combine the rocket and balsamic vinegar and toss well.

Halve the ciabatta rolls and place them in the oven for 2–3 minutes until warmed through and starting to crisp.

To serve, spread the base of each roll with the pesto mayo, then stack the crispy mushrooms on top, followed by the oven-roasted tomatoes and some of the rocket. Serve with the crispy potatoes and the remaining rocket and tomatoes.

This recipe was republished with permission from the Grubby Recipes cookbook.

