10 Plant-Based BBQ Recipes For Summer Cooking

Summer is the perfect time to cook outdoors more often and make meals built around big flavors and simple ingredients. These plant-based BBQ recipes include smoky tacos, grilled skewers, sticky ribs, burgers, fresh corn salad, and crunchy sides that work well for lunches, dinners, and weekend cookouts.

BBQ food lends itself well to plant-based cooking. Ingredients like mushrooms, tofu, jackfruit, chickpeas, and vegetables take on smoky marinades, charred edges, and rich sauces easily. Many of these dishes can be cooked on a grill, while others pair well alongside classic barbecue staples.

Read more: Throwing A Vegan BBQ? Here Are 10 Recipes To Make

Whether you’re hosting people, bringing food to a gathering, or making dinner at home, these recipes fit easily into summer cooking. Some are quick to prepare, while others make great centerpiece dishes to share around the table.

Chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos with charred corn salsa

Elaine Skiadas If you’re planning a summer party, these tacos are an excellent recipe to make

Starting this list are these chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos with a charred corn salsa from Elaine Skiadas. Cremini mushrooms, pinto beans, and smoky chipotle create a hearty filling, while the corn salsa adds crunch and brightness.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip

Romy London These vegan skewers pair well with salads and flatbreads

Add these grilled gnocchi skewers from Romy London to your spread. Soft gnocchi and grilled vegetables cook until lightly charred, then pair with a creamy basil pesto dip. They’re simple to assemble and make a great change from standard skewers.

Find the recipe here.

The best vegan ribs

Monika Normand These plant-based ribs taste very similar to the real thing

For a substantial main, make the best vegan ribs from Emani Corcran. Jackfruit and vegan ground beef create a rich, meaty texture, while smoked paprika, liquid smoke, and BBQ sauce bring bold flavor. They bake until tender and sticky with crisp edges.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Jamaican coleslaw

Plant Based Sis This coleslaw is spicy, tangy, and sweet – perfect as a side at a BBQ

This vegan Jamaican coleslaw by Plant Based Sis is a must-try side. Shredded cabbage and carrot stay crisp, while lime, ginger, allspice, and scotch bonnet add extra flavor and heat. It keeps well in the fridge and pairs easily with a range of mains.

Find the recipe here.

Earth Day burger

Redefine Meat Cut down on carbon emissions with easy swaps like meat alternatives and plant-based ingredients

Dubbed the Earth Day burger, this BBQ classic uses a vegan meat alternative and a high-protein burger relish alongside vegan cheese for a simple but delicious burger. White beans, dill, pickles, and sriracha make the relish extra flavorful, while sweet potato fries complete the meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes

Vegan Biscoff ice cream sandwich

Natlicious Food These 4-Ingredient Biscoff ice cream sandwiches are a delightful summer treat.

Take a break from the savory stuff to try these vegan Biscoff ice cream sandwiches by Natlicious Food. Coconut cream, oat condensed milk, and Biscoff spread create a rich frozen filling between crunchy biscuits. They’re easy to prep ahead of time and store well in the freezer.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta and corn salad

Natlicious Food This vegan feta salad is tasty and fresh

Natlicious Food’s vegan feta and corn salad combines charred corn, cucumber, olives, and dairy-free feta with lemon and oregano. It comes together quickly and works well as a light lunch or easy side dish with plenty of texture and freshness.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu and apple skewers

Jazz Apple These tofu and apple skewers are easy to stick on the grill

These tofu and apple skewers are a high-protein option that can be cooked on the grill. A tamari, miso, and maple marinade coats the tofu and vegetables, while apple adds sweetness and contrast. The skewers cook quickly and develop plenty of flavor as they char.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky bacon-flavored crispy chickpeas

Cupful of Kale These bacon-flavored crispy chickpeas are a great table snack or salad topping

For a smoky snack or a salad topping, try these vegan bacon-flavored crispy chickpeas by Cupful of Kale. Smoked paprika, liquid smoke, soy sauce, and maple syrup give them a deep, savory flavor, while roasting creates a crisp texture that’s hard to stop eating.

Find the recipe here.

BBQ shredded jackfruit burgers

Monika Normand This smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit is a great vegan meat alternative

Ending this list are these smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit burgers by Emani Corcran. Jackfruit cooks down into a smoky, saucy filling that works well in buns, wraps, or bowls. Garlic, onion, smoked paprika, and BBQ sauce give the dish its rich flavor.

Find the recipe here.

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