This Earth Day Burger Is Completely Vegan

As BBQ season picks up, Earth Day is a good moment to rethink what goes on the grill. This Earth Day burger keeps the format people already enjoy but swaps in a plant-based option. It shows how small changes can shift everyday meals without losing familiarity. You still get a stacked burger, toasted bun, and classic toppings, just with a different base.

The burger itself is quick to cook and easy to assemble. The patty cooks in minutes and pairs with lettuce, pickles, and a slice of vegan cheese. Each serving delivers a solid amount of protein and fiber, which helps turn it into a proper meal rather than just a light option. It’s straightforward and fits into a regular dinner routine.

Read more: This Herby Spring Burger Uses A Vegan Goats Cheese Alternative

The dill-sriracha relish adds something extra. Blended white beans give it a thicker texture, while pickles, dill, and chili bring sharpness and heat. Add some homemade sweet potato fries to round everything out with a crisp side that works well with the softer burger and sauce.

This Earth Day burger works for spring meals, casual BBQs, or quick dinners at home. It’s easy to repeat and simple to scale up for more people.

This recipe was republished with permission from Redefine Meat.

Prep your Earth Day burger

An Earth Day burger offers a plant-based take on a BBQ classic, paired with a dill-sriracha relish and sweet potato fries for a complete meal. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients Burgers 1 pack Redefine Premium Burgers defrosted

2 burger buns

1 head of gem lettuce

6–8 pickle slices

Sliced vegan cheese High-protein burger relish 30 ml ketchup

15 ml vegan mayo

5 ml sriracha or to taste

10 g chopped dill

1 pickle finely chopped

Chopped shallot

50 g cooked white beans Sweet potato fries frozen sweet potato fries

15 ml oil

Pinch smoked paprika & dried mixed herbs

Salt & pepper Instructions Make the sweet potato fries: Heat oven to 200°C. Toss sweet potato fries with oil, salt, pepper, smoked paprika and dried mixed herbs. Roast for 20–25 minutes, turning once. Make the dill–sriracha burger relish: Blend white beans until completely smooth. Mix with ketchup, mayo, sriracha, dill, chopped pickles and diced shallot. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook the burgers: Heat a pan on medium-high heat. Toast the buns and set aside. Cook patties for 3–4 minutes per side until browned. Add the sliced cheese and cover with a lid or place into the oven to melt. Build the burgers: Spread relish on both sides of the toasted bun. Add lettuce, burger patty and pickles. Add more relish on top if you like. Serve with a generous portion of sweet potato fries. Tips: Always toast the buns: it improves flavour and protects against sogginess.

Let the patties rest 1 minute: they stay juicier and hold together better.

Spread relish on both sides of the bun: for that proper burger-shop feel.

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