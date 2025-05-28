X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Grilled Gnocchi Skewers With Basil Dip

These grilled gnocchi skewers take just 20 minutes to make

By

2 Minutes Read

a tray of grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip These vegan skewers pair well with salads and flatbreads - Media Credit: Romy London
Romy London’s grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip are a fresh and fun addition to your next barbecue. This vegan dish combines soft, pillowy gnocchi with grilled vegetables like courgette, red bell pepper, and onion. A quick brush of olive oil, a sprinkle of seasoning, and onto the grill they go. The result is smoky skewers that pair well with the easy-to-make basil pesto dip that completes the dish.

The basil dip is super simple — just mix vegan mayo, basil pesto, and a squeeze of lemon juice. It’s creamy, herby, and perfect for dunking the grilled skewers.

The recipe is great for hangouts, quick weeknight dinners, or even as a party food snack for a crowd. Serve the skewers hot with the dip on the side and watch them disappear, fast. It’s easy, delicious, and just a little different from the usual BBQ fare.

Grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip

These grilled skewers include chewy gnocchi, red bell pepper, red onion, and courgette. They're best with a basil pesto dip. Serve them to friends or family on the weekend.
a tray of grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip
Duration20 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 pack of gnocchi
  • 1 medium courgette sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper diced
  • 1 red onion diced
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Extra virgin olive oil for grilling
  • Wooden skewers pre-soaked
For the basil pesto dip
  • 60 ml vegan mayo
  • 60 ml basil pesto
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

  • Cook the vegan gnocchi according to package instructions and heat up your grill or griddle pan
  • Thread the grilled vegetables and cooked gnocchi onto the pre-soaked skewers.
  • Brush the skewers with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  • Grill the skewers for 8-10 minutes over medium heat, or until the vegetables and gnocchi are cooked and slightly charred.
  • While the skewers are grilling, prepare the basil pesto dip by whipping the vegan mayo, basil pesto, and lemon juice together in a bowl.
  • Serve the grilled skewers with the basil pesto dip on the side and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

