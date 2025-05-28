Romy London’s grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip are a fresh and fun addition to your next barbecue. This vegan dish combines soft, pillowy gnocchi with grilled vegetables like courgette, red bell pepper, and onion. A quick brush of olive oil, a sprinkle of seasoning, and onto the grill they go. The result is smoky skewers that pair well with the easy-to-make basil pesto dip that completes the dish.
The basil dip is super simple — just mix vegan mayo, basil pesto, and a squeeze of lemon juice. It’s creamy, herby, and perfect for dunking the grilled skewers.
The recipe is great for hangouts, quick weeknight dinners, or even as a party food snack for a crowd. Serve the skewers hot with the dip on the side and watch them disappear, fast. It’s easy, delicious, and just a little different from the usual BBQ fare.
Grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip
Ingredients
- 1 pack of gnocchi
- 1 medium courgette sliced
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 1 red onion diced
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Extra virgin olive oil for grilling
- Wooden skewers pre-soaked
For the basil pesto dip
- 60 ml vegan mayo
- 60 ml basil pesto
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
Instructions
- Cook the vegan gnocchi according to package instructions and heat up your grill or griddle pan
- Thread the grilled vegetables and cooked gnocchi onto the pre-soaked skewers.
- Brush the skewers with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill the skewers for 8-10 minutes over medium heat, or until the vegetables and gnocchi are cooked and slightly charred.
- While the skewers are grilling, prepare the basil pesto dip by whipping the vegan mayo, basil pesto, and lemon juice together in a bowl.
- Serve the grilled skewers with the basil pesto dip on the side and serve.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
