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Snacks Vegan Recipes

How To Make Vegan Jamaican Coleslaw

Try this coleslaw with your favorite BBQ dishes

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2 Minutes Read

Vegan Jamaican coleslaw with cabbage, scotch bonnet, vegan mayo, sugar, lime and more This coleslaw is spicy, tangy, and sweet - Media Credit: Plant Based Sis
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This vegan Jamaican coleslaw from Pamela at Plant Based Sis brings a bold, Caribbean-style twist to a classic side. It keeps the creamy base people expect, but adds layers of sweetness, acidity, and heat that give it more character. Finely shredded cabbage and grated carrot create a crisp texture, while a small amount of scotch bonnet pepper adds a gentle kick that sets it apart from standard coleslaw.

The dressing comes together quickly with vegan mayonnaise, vinegar, lime juice, and a touch of brown sugar. Spices like ginger, allspice, and nutmeg add depth and tie the flavors together. Once mixed, the slaw coats evenly and holds its structure. Letting it sit in the fridge helps the flavors develop and gives the cabbage time to soften slightly without losing its crunch.

Read more: Try These Spicy Wedges For A Tasty Snack Or Side

This vegan Jamaican coleslaw works best as a side dish alongside Caribbean meals like jerk-style mains or rice and peas. It brings contrast to richer dishes and adds freshness to the plate. It also holds well in the fridge, which makes it easy to prepare ahead for gatherings or shared meals.

This recipe was republished with permission from Pamela at Plant Based Sis. You can find the original here.

Vegan Jamaican coleslaw method

This vegan Jamaican coleslaw combines creamy dressing with spice, acidity, and crunch for a bold Caribbean-style side. It pairs well with jerk dishes and benefits from resting time, making it ideal for prepping ahead and serving with shared meals.
Vegan Jamaican coleslaw with cabbage, scotch bonnet, vegan mayo, sugar, lime and more
No ratings yet
Duration20 minutes
Cook Time5 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings5

Ingredients

  • 1 med head cabbage finely shredded
  • 2 med carrots grated
  • 1 small scotch bonnet pepper seeds removed, finely chopped
  • ½ cup vegan mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp white vinegar
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tsp ground allspice
  • Pinch of ground nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt to taste

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, grated carrots, red onion, and chopped scotch bonnet. Set aside.
  • In a small bowl, whisk together the vegan mayo, vinegar, lime juice, brown sugar, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt until smooth.
  • Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss everything together until evenly coated.
  • Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to let the flavors develop.

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Tagged

bbq

coleslaw

gluten free

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Pamela Plant Based Sis

Plant Based Sis has been creating bold, Caribbean-inspired plant-based recipes for over 20 years. She makes healthy, flavourful meals accessible and fun for everyone.

More by Pamela Plant Based Sis

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