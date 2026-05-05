How To Make Vegan Jamaican Coleslaw

This vegan Jamaican coleslaw from Pamela at Plant Based Sis brings a bold, Caribbean-style twist to a classic side. It keeps the creamy base people expect, but adds layers of sweetness, acidity, and heat that give it more character. Finely shredded cabbage and grated carrot create a crisp texture, while a small amount of scotch bonnet pepper adds a gentle kick that sets it apart from standard coleslaw.

The dressing comes together quickly with vegan mayonnaise, vinegar, lime juice, and a touch of brown sugar. Spices like ginger, allspice, and nutmeg add depth and tie the flavors together. Once mixed, the slaw coats evenly and holds its structure. Letting it sit in the fridge helps the flavors develop and gives the cabbage time to soften slightly without losing its crunch.

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This vegan Jamaican coleslaw works best as a side dish alongside Caribbean meals like jerk-style mains or rice and peas. It brings contrast to richer dishes and adds freshness to the plate. It also holds well in the fridge, which makes it easy to prepare ahead for gatherings or shared meals.

This recipe was republished with permission from Pamela at Plant Based Sis. You can find the original here.

Vegan Jamaican coleslaw method

This vegan Jamaican coleslaw combines creamy dressing with spice, acidity, and crunch for a bold Caribbean-style side. It pairs well with jerk dishes and benefits from resting time, making it ideal for prepping ahead and serving with shared meals. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 5 Ingredients 1 med head cabbage finely shredded

2 med carrots grated

1 small scotch bonnet pepper seeds removed, finely chopped

½ cup vegan mayonnaise

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground allspice

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt to taste Instructions In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, grated carrots, red onion, and chopped scotch bonnet. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vegan mayo, vinegar, lime juice, brown sugar, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt until smooth.

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss everything together until evenly coated.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to let the flavors develop.

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