Dinner Vegan Recipes

Smoky BBQ Shredded Jackfruit

This BBQ jackfruit is versatile and tasty

By

2 Minutes Read

smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit on sliders with coleslaw This smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit is a great vegan meat alternative - Media Credit: Monika Normand
This smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit recipe by Emani Corcran from Blk + Vegan brings incredible flavor and texture to your plate. Jackfruit works well as a meat alternative. When shredded and cooked, it looks and feels like pulled meat. It’s low in calories, high in fiber, and takes on the taste of whatever you season it with.

In this dish, jackfruit gets coated in vegan BBQ sauce, garlic, onion, smoked paprika, and liquid smoke. The result is a rich, smoky mix that’s perfect for sliders, wraps, bowls, or pizza. You cook everything in one pan, and it’s ready in about 10 to 12 minutes.

This recipe is fully vegan and easy to customize. You can serve it on toasted slider buns with vegan coleslaw, stuff it in tacos, or pile it over rice and greens. However you use it, this jackfruit delivers that classic BBQ flavor without the meat. It’s quick to make and great for lunch, dinner, or meal prep. If you’re new to jackfruit, this is a great place to start.

Smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit

Replace meat with this shredded jackfruit recipe. You can add the jackfruit to bowls, sandwiches, wraps, and salads.
smoky BBQ shredded jackfruit on sliders with coleslaw
No ratings yet
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-oz [400-g]) can jackfruit (in brine or water)
  • 1 cup (240 ml) vegan BBQ sauce
  • ¼ white or yellow onion sliced
  • 3–4 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) avocado oil
  • 1 tsp liquid smoke
  • 1–2 tsp vegan grilled meat seasoning
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika

Instructions

  • Drain and rinse the jackfruit.
  • Thoroughly shred the jackfruit and remove the seeded buds. Pat the jackfruit dry with a paper towel and place in a medium bowl.
  • Add the BBQ sauce, onion, garlic, avocado oil, liquid smoke, grilled meat seasoning and smoked paprika.
  • Mix well then add to a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat.
  • Cook until fully heated through and the onion is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
  • I recommend eating it on wheat slider buns with a bit of vegan coleslaw as pictured, or enjoy it in a wrap or bowl.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

Emani Corcran

Emani Corcran is the creator of the vegan food blog Blk and Vegan. She has worked with companies such as Ninja Kitchen and Daring Foods Plant Chicken, and lives in Dallas, Texas.

