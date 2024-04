The BLT sandwich is an absolute classic, but there’s no need to use any animal products to make one. Vegan alternatives to bacon and mayo can make an excellent alternative to the original, as this vegan BLT recipe shows.

BLT stands for bacon, lettuce, and tomato. It refers to a sandwich with all those ingredients, often with mayo to give it a creamy texture. The below recipe, which comes from vegan recipe site Nuts & Twigs, shows you how to use soy curls to make a plant-based BLT sandwich. It also adds in avocado, making it a BLAT.

What are soy curls?

Soy curls are a plant-based protein product made from whole non-GMO soybeans. They have become increasingly popular as a meat substitute in vegan recipes due to their versatility and meat-like texture. They are a great source of plant protein, and also contain a good amount of dietary fiber (find some more high protein vegan recipes here, and high-fiber recipes here). Soy curls are available in health food stores, some supermarkets, and online. They usually come in a dehydrated form, providing a long shelf life, which is convenient for stocking up and using as needed.

Here's a plant-based rendition of a classic favorite that might become your new go-to lunch option. This vegan BLT sandwich introduces a delightful twist using soy curls. No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Servings 3 sandwiches Ingredients For the marinade 1 cup soy curls (55g)

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp sriracha

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp liquid smoke

½ tsp paprika (regular or smoked for more smokiness)

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

Water to deglaze the skillet if necessary For the sandwich Vegan mayonnaise, vegan aioli , or chipotle aioli

1 ripe tomato, sliced (heirloom or regular)

1 -2 avocados

Greens – romaine, butter, iceberg, spinach, or arugula

6-8 slices of your favorite bread (make sure it's vegan)

Optional: alfalfa or broccoli sprouts Instructions Making the soy bacon Start by soaking the soy curls in warm water for about 10 minutes. They'll puff up and soften. Once rehydrated, drain them.

While the soy curls soak, whisk tamari, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, sriracha, oil, liquid smoke, paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper in a bowl. Add the soy curls, ensuring they're fully coated in this flavorful marinade. Let them marinate for about 10 minutes.

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the marinated soy curls, spreading them out for even cooking. Fry until crispy and browned, stirring occasionally, about 7-10 minutes until the marinade has been absorbed and evaporated. Deglaze the pan with water if necessary.

Alternative Cooking Method: Preheat your oven or air fryer to 350°F (175°C). Spread the marinated soy curls in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or the oven or spread them evenly in the air fryer basket. Bake for 15-20 minutes in the oven, stirring halfway through, until they are crispy and browned to your liking. Bake for 4 – 5 minutes in the preheated air fryer. Watch them closely towards the end to prevent burning. Assembling Your Sandwich Toast the bread if you like

Spread a generous layer of vegan mayonnaise on both bread slices

On one slice, layer your tomato, avocado, and crispy soy curl bacon, followed by crisp greens and optional sprouts

Top with the second slice of bread, press down gently, and voilà! Your Vegan BLT is ready to impress It may see that there are not enough soy curls in one cup, but they expand when rehydrated. You should have enough to make 3-4 regular-sized sandwiches. *Soy curls come in irregular sizes, making it difficult to measure them accurately in a cup. Weighing them is an excellent way to ensure you get the right amount. Also, aim for the big pieces rather than the tiny bits that always seem to find their way to the bottom of the bag. Going for the big chunks helps keep your dish consistent in texture and flavor.

This recipe was republished with permission from Regina Pearce (of Nuts & Twigs). You can view the original recipe here.