If you’ve been looking for the ultimate vegan BLT, then this recipe from BOSH! is right up your alley. This massive sandwich is excellent for sharing and only takes 20 minutes to make. If you didn’t know, BLT stands for bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

This classic sandwich is known for its mix of salty and tangy flavors, which appeal to many palates. However, this vegan BLT goes even further than the standard by adding avocado, ketchup, and umami from the tofu bacon for a delicious and compassionate lunchtime treat.

This yummy lunch idea is super simple, and most of the prep goes into creating the tofu bacon. To make the tofu bacon, you simply press your tofu, coat it with cornflour, drizzle it with soy sauce and maple syrup, and fry it in oil. The best part about this completely plant-based BLT is that it’s full of tasty veggies that add to the flavors of the tofu bacon.

Assembly is simple, and you get plenty out of this sandwich. Heat a big ciabatta baguette, add your vegan mayo, lay out some avocado, tomato, lettuce, and bacon, and cover with ketchup to create a layered and satisfying meal.

Vegan BLT

Make this vegan BLT in 20 minutes flat! Learn how to make your own tofu bacon with this recipe and make a perfect sharing sandwich for picnics or lunch. Serve with your favorite flavor of crisps and enjoy. No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the vegan BLT 2 tbsp smoked paprika

3 tbsp plant-based mayo

1 ciabatta baguette, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 large avocado

1 baby gem lettuce

3 tomatoes

1 x 450 gram block of firm smoked tofu

Vegetable oil for frying

25 grams cornflour

Drizzle of soy sauce

Drizzle of maple syrup To serve Your choice of crisps Instructions Prepare the tofu Press the tofu in the tofu press for 30 mins so it's well dried.

Then cut it into thin slices. Next, coat the tofu Pour the cornflour and smoked paprika into the mixing bowl and stir them together with a fork.

Roll the slices of tofu in the cornflour paprika mix.

Drizzle the tofu with your maple syrup and soy sauce and set aside to marinade whilst you make your sandwich. Prepare the ingredients Heat the bread in the oven for 5-7 minutes until warmed through.

Core and dice the lettuce.

Finely slice the tomatoes.

Halve and carefully stone the avocado by tapping the stone firmly with the heel of a knife so that it lodges in the pit, then twist and remove the stone.

Scoop out the flesh with a dessert spoon, put the avocado on a chopping board and finely slice.

Cut the bread in half longways. Cook the tofu Heat 1cm of oil in the frying pan until the end of a wooden spoon bubbles when dipped in.

Lay the slices of tofu in the oil and fry them for 2 minutes on each side.

Take the slices of tofu out of the pan and put them on a plate lined with kitchen paper. Finish and serve Cover the bottom of the ciabatta with egg-free mayo.

Lay out the slices of avocado.

Season with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle over the lettuce.

Lay over the tomato slices.

Top with the bacon.

Cover with tomato ketchup and put the sandwich lid on.

Cut the sandwich into 4 and serve with your favorite crisps.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH! and you can find the original recipe here.

