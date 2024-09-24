How To Make This Vegan Hash Brown Casserole

Lauren Hartmann’s au gratin hash brown casserole is the perfect comfort food for cold weather. Also known as funeral potatoes — a name originating from the US tradition of bringing comforting casseroles to gatherings after funerals — this recipe from her cookbook Southern Vegan is the ultimate potato-filled fall dinner.

“Au gratin” in this dish refers to the crispy, golden topping made from cornflakes*. This topping adds a delicious crunch to the hash browns below.

The creaminess comes from blended cashews, vegetable broth, and nutritional yeast, giving it a cheesy flavor and smooth texture without dairy. It’s perfect for chilly evenings when you crave something warm and hearty. The combination of soft hash browns and the crispy topping gives each bite a delightful balance of textures.

With its simple ingredients and straightforward preparation, this casserole is great for feeding a crowd or bringing to potlucks. It’s versatile, easy to make, and sure to impress vegans and non-vegans alike. Garnished with fresh scallions, this casserole is not just a holiday staple but a comforting vegan dish you’ll want to enjoy all year round.

*Please note that many cornflake brands are not vegan as they contain lanolin-derived vitamin D, which comes from sheep’s wool. This may not always be obvious on the box, so please seek out cornflakes that are labeled as vegan, or contact the brand to make sure. Click here for more information on cereals not being vegan.

Au gratin hash brown casserole

Great for any occasion, this au gratin hash brown casserole is great for group events. As the weather gets colder you'll definitely want a simple comfort food dish at the ready for your next gathering. No ratings yet Servings 10 Ingredients 2 tbsp (30 g) vegan butter

1 cup (150 g) diced yellow onion

1 cup (110 g) raw cashews soaked

1 cup (240 ml) vegetable broth

½ cup (120 ml) nondairy milk

¼ cup (15 g) nutritional yeast

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

2 tbsp (16 g) all-purpose flour

2 lbs (900 g) frozen hash browns thawed

2½ cups (63 g) cornflakes crushed

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

Finely chopped scallions or fresh chives as needed Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Spray a 13 x 9–inch (33 x 23–cm) baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and sauté, reducing the heat as needed to prevent burning, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the onion is very soft and translucent.

While the onion is sautéing, drain the soaked cashews and add them to a blender. Add the broth, milk, nutritional yeast, mustard, salt and black pepper. Blend on high for 3 to 5 minutes, scraping down the sides of the blender if needed, until the sauce is completely smooth. Set the sauce aside.

Add the flour to the onion and stir to coat the onion in the flour and form a paste.

Add the sauce to the onion-flour mixture and whisk to combine. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk the sauce constantly for 1 to 2 minutes, until it is thick and smooth.

Place the hash browns in a large bowl and season them with salt and black pepper. Pour the sauce on top of the hash browns. Toss to fully combine.

Scoop the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Smooth out the hash browns evenly.

Bake the casserole for 30 minutes. Remove the casserole from the oven.

In a small bowl, combine the cornflakes and oil.

Top the casserole evenly with the cornflake mixture, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the topping is brown and crispy.

Top the casserole with the scallions and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Southern Vegan by Lauren Hartmann. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Lauren Hartmann and Julie Grace.

