As of March 20, it’s officially spring, but in the UK at least the cold weather is still hanging around a little longer. Perhaps that’s why the top vegan Plant Based News recipes for March have been warming, nourishing, and comforting, including two different kinds of lasagna, and a baked orzo dish. (Orzo was also a favorite last month, too.)

Here’s our top-five roundup for March, with a distinctly Italian theme. Buon appetito.

1. High protein vegan lasagna

Plantbaes This vegan recipe from Plantbaes combines TVP with mushrooms

Created by Sarah Cobacho at Plantbaes, this high-protein, plant-based spin on a traditional lasagna is nutritious and comforting, making it a good meal prep option for weeknights during the still-chilly days of early spring. It combines textured vegetable protein (TVP) with mushrooms for a meaty texture, and 200g of TVP contains around 52g of protein.

Find the recipe here.

2. Roasted cauliflower bowl

Plant Baes This cauliflower bowl makes for an ideal starter, main, or side

This recipe is another one from Plantbaes, and it combines the seriously underrated – and extremely versatile – cauliflower with a garlic confit yogurt dip. The creamy vegetable is extremely nutrient-dense and includes vitamins C, K, and folate along with fiber. The harissa gives everything a peppery, smoky flavor which the fresh taste of the parsley highlights.

Find the recipe here.

3. Balsamic tomato-baked orzo

BOSH! Have you tried orzo, yet?

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby from BOSH! created this dish using store-bought plant-based feta, of which there are now several varieties, but you could also try making your own using this additional recipe. While still comforting and hearty, Firth and Theasby say their baked orzo brings “the summer to your table,” making it a “certified keeper” for the rest of the year.

Find the recipe here.

4. The ultimate vegan lasagna recipe

BOSH! Miso gives this “ultimate lasagna” a delightful umami flavor

Another recipe from BOSH!, this uses chestnut mushrooms for a meaty and nutritious filling packed with copper, vitamin B5, B3, B2, folate, selenium, and potassium. It pairs particularly well with a salad and is suitable for batch cooking and home freezing.

Find the recipe here.

5. Creamy cannellini pie

BOSH! BOSH! flavor this high-protein cannellini bean pie with fresh, herby pesto

This recipe is the third option from BOSH! in our March round-up and makes for a perfect main course. Firth and Theasby describe it as “crisp puff pastry, herby pesto, a beautifully textured filling, and a side of smooth mashed potatoes make this recipe a great comfort meal.”

As a bonus, this recipe can easily be made either as six pre-portioned individual pies or as one large pie for cutting up and sharing.

Find the recipe here.

