You’ll adore these high-protein creamy cannellini pies by BOSH!. Made in six individual servings, this recipe is perfect for any main course, especially with Easter around the corner. With its simplistic and completely dairy-free filling, vegans and plant-based enthusiasts can add this recipe to their comfort meal rotation.

This dish offers high levels of plant-based protein from the beans and the protein-rich spinach, making it a hit with health enthusiasts. The tasty pesto and leek additions, crisp puff pastry, and the side of creamy mashed potatoes amp up the taste factor in this comforting yet nutritious pie.

Health benefits of cannellini beans

Aside from their protein content, cannellini beans also promote digestive health and help manage blood sugar and blood pressure levels. These factors make cannellini beans great for balancing out any meal that requires slow-release energy or a high-protein kick.

Creamy cannellini pie recipe

Crisp puff pastry, herby pesto, a beautifully textured filling, and a side of smooth mashed potatoes make this recipe a great comfort meal. Note that this creamy cannellini pie recipe can be made into six individual servings or into one large pie. To make one large pie, simply put all your filling into one circular container and cover with the puff pastry rather than creating six smaller pies. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 20 mins Servings 6 people Ingredients For the mash 600 grams Maris Piper potatoes

2 tbsp plant-based butter

100 ml unsweetened plant-based milk

salt and pepper to taste For the pie filling 3 leeks

4 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp plant-based butter

1400 grams of cannellini beans

3 tbsp pesto

2 tbsp plant-based crème fraîche

1 vegetable stock cube

150 grams spinach

salt and pepper to taste For the pastry 320 grams ready-rolled plant-based puff pastry sheet

2 tbsp plant-based milk

1 tbsp English mustard Instructions For the mash Peel and the quarter the potatoes, add them to a large saucepan and cover with cold water.

Put the pan over a high heat, sprinkle in a generous pinch of salt and bring to the boil.

Once boiling, cook the potatoes for 10-15 minutes until tender. For the pie filling Wash and trim the leeks, then cut into rounds.

Peel and crush the garlic.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Once foaming, saute the leeks with a pinch of salt for 6-8 minutes until soft and translucent.

Add the garlic and cook for a further minute.

Drain the beans and add to the pan, along with the pesto, crème fraîche, stock cube and 300ml boiling water and stir to combine.

Bring to a simmer and cook for about 8 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.

Add the spinach for the last minute of cooking and allow it to wilt in the heat of the pan.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. Return to the potatoes Drain the potatoes into a colander and leave them to steam dry for 5 minutes.

Pour the potatoes back into the saucepan, add the butter and milk and mash with a potato masher until smooth.

Taste the potato and season with salt and pepper.

Keep warm until ready to serve. Prepare the pastry Preheat the oven to 200*C fan setting.

Remove the pastry from the film and cut circles from the pastry, slightly bigger than the size of the pie dishes. You can use the base of the pie dish as a guide. Set aside.

Tip the pie filling into 6 individual pie dishes and top with the pastry circles.

Mix the milk and English mustard together until the mustard has dissolved and you have a yellow mixture.

Brush the pastry with the mustardy milk. Chill the pies in the fridge for 20 minutes so the pastry firms up. Bake the pies and serve Preheat the oven to 200°C fan setting.

Bake in a hot oven for 25 minutes until golden brown.

Serve the pies with the mashed potatoes.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH! You can view the original recipe here.

