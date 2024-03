It’s safe to say cauliflower is having a serious moment right now, with cauliflower recipes regularly racking up millions of views on social media. If you’re new to the cauliflower hype and want a simple, nutritious, and flavorful recipe to get started with, we’ve got you covered

This roasted cauliflower bowl with garlic confit yogurt dip comes from Sarah Cobacho (the owner of Plant Baes). It’s 100 percent plant-based, using soy yogurt and tahini for its creaminess.

Why cauliflower?

Cauliflower is a highly nutritious vegetable that offers a range of health benefits. It’s rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, and is a good source of fiber, which can improve digestive health. Cauliflower also contains antioxidants and phytonutrients that can help reduce inflammation and protect against several chronic diseases. Its versatility and mild flavor make cauliflower a popular choice in vegan cooking. It roasts beautifully, and has a great ability to absorb the flavors of the herbs and spices you cook it in.

Roasted cauliflower bowl with garlic confit yogurt dip

A flavorful dish of roasted cauliflower and eggplant with a tangy garlic yogurt dip. Packed with protein and fiber. No ratings yet Cook Time 1 hr Prep Time 15 mins Ingredients 1 head garlic

1 tbsp harissa

3 tbsp olive oil (divided)

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp cornstarch

3 pinch salt

1 small cauliflower head (diced in florets)

1 eggplant (diced)

1 lemon (chopped in half)

4 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp dukkah

1 cup cooked black lentils

1 cup thick soy yogurt

1 tbsp tahini Instructions Preheat the oven to 400 °F. Prepare the garlic by peeling and removing the outer layer. Cut 1/2 cm from the top of the cloves to expose them, wrap in foil, and bake for 40 minutes. Allow to cool.

Combine 2.5 tsp olive oil, harissa, turmeric, cumin, cornstarch, and a pinch of salt. Add the cauliflower and eggplant to this mixture, ensuring they are thoroughly coated. Transfer to a baking tray with the lemon and bake for 30 minutes.

While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the lentil mix by combining the lentils, 1/2 tsp olive oil, parsley, a pinch of salt, and dukkah.

For the dip, squeeze out the charred lemon juice and combine it with yogurt, roasted garlic, tahini, and a pinch of salt. Layer the dip, lentils mix, and roasted veggies to serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plant Baes. You can view the original recipe here.

