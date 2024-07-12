5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

Quinoa (pronounced “kee-nwa”) is an ancient pseudo-grain popular for its culinary significance, nutritional benefits, versatility, and delightfully earthy, nutty flavor.

There are over 120 varieties of quinoa in multiple colors, but the most common are white, black, and red. Quinoa is actually a seed but is sometimes referred to as a pseudo-grain because it has similar nutrients to rice, wheat, and barley, and typically fulfills the same role within a meal. In fact, the quinoa plant is closer to spinach, and people can also eat the leaves.

While there’s no such thing as a “superfood,” quinoa does pack a notably powerful punch when it comes to nutrition. Here are some of the health benefits of adding quinoa to your diet, and five vegan recipes to make at home using it.

Health benefits of eating quinoa

Adobe Stock Introducing quinoa recipes into your weekly rotation could add essential macro and micronutrients

According to Medical News Today, one 185g cup of cooked quinoa can provide around 8.14g of protein, 39.4g of carbs, 5.18g of fiber, and 3.55g of fat (of which just 0.43g is saturated) in just 222 calories, making it more nutrient dense than typical grains.

It also contains several important vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, manganese, folate, phosphorus, copper, iron, zinc, potassium, riboflavin, and B vitamins. Micronutrient deficiencies are some of the most common among Americans, and substituting the carbohydrate portion of your main meal with quinoa can help boost your intake.

Quinoa is also rich in fiber – around 5.18g per cup – and the combination of protein and fiber can help make healthy meals feel satisfying. Fiber is also good for your gut health, blood sugar, and cholesterol, and potentially reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Healthline notes that quinoa does include the antinutrients saponins, tannins, and phytic acid, which can reduce the body’s absorption of certain nutrients. However, thorough rinsing, soaking, and sprouting quinoa before cooking reduces this interaction.

5 quinoa recipes

As noted above, part of quinoa’s success as a nutrient-dense grain alternative is due to its versatility. It works hot, or cold, in stews, with curries, served over salad, or made into burgers. These vegan recipes make for an ideal entry point into cooking with quinoa.

Easy quinoa tofu dish

BOSH! This recipe is packed with flavor from smoked tofu and sun-dried tomato pesto

This recipe from BOSH! is super simple and absolutely packed with protein due to the combination of quinoa, tofu, and nutritional yeast. The folks at BOSH! suggest swapping out anything you might not have ready access to – such as banana shallots or cavolo nero – for regular onion and kale if needed.

Quinoa and edamame salad

Rise Shine Cook Even amongst nutritious beans, edamame are particularly high in protein

Rise Shine Cook’s Ashley Madden created this recipe for a quinoa and edamame bean salad. In addition to the protein from quinoa, edamame contains about 18.4g of protein per 160g cup of cooked beans, as well as vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and fiber.

“Incredibly easy to make and packed with protein and fiber, this quinoa edamame salad made with shredded red cabbage, green onion, almond butter, and reduced sodium tamari is a flavorful meal option for vegans of all experience levels,” writes Madden.

Roasted squash and quinoa Buddha bowl

Rise Shine Cook Spinach adds even more protein to this quinoa and chickpea Buddha bowl

Another one from Ashley Madden, this recipe combines quinoa with roasted squash, spinach, chickpeas, and a bright almond and citrus sauce for a flavorful, simple, and extremely nutritious meal. It’s gluten-free and works cold the next day, too.

Asparagus quiche with a quinoa crust

The Garden Party This quiche includes quinoa as part of a gluten-free crust

The Garden Party’s Rachel Steenland combines ground flax seeds with quinoa for a high-protein and gluten-free crust on this vegan quiche. Meanwhile, the tofu and vegetable-based center makes for a smooth, egg-free, and nutritious filling. Steenland describes the quiche as the “perfect recipe for a spring lunch.”

Curried coconut quinoa

This curried quinoa bowl features fragrant spices and roasted vegetables

This quinoa recipe from Alice Leppard at The Vegan Chef School includes a simple process and straightforward ingredients. It combines quinoa with roasted vegetables and spices for an extremely flavorful dish. According to Leppard, it takes just 30 minutes to prepare.

