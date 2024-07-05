7 Innovative Ways To Cook With Avocado

Avocados aren’t just creamy, tasty, and healthy, they’re also hugely versatile and work in a wide range of meals and snacks. So we decided to bring you seven innovative avocado recipes that cover dessert, pasta, breakfast, and of course, avocado toast.

Read more: How To Construct The Perfect Vegan Salad

Avocados are widely renowned for their health benefits, primarily due to their rich content of nutrients and healthy fats. They are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy fats that can help reduce “bad” LDL cholesterol levels in the blood and lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Avocados also provide a substantial amount of fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy digestive tract. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin K, and folate. The high levels of antioxidants in avocados, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, contribute to eye health and can help reduce the risk of age-related eye diseases.

You may have seen the likes of Piers Morgan point fingers at vegans for supposed hypocrisy because they eat avocados. On an episode of the BBC’s QI in 2018, host Sandi Toksvig even claimed avocados aren’t vegan (there is, however, no doubt that avocados are suitable for vegans).

Read more: 15 Calcium-Rich Vegan Recipes

7 avocado recipes

The following avocado recipes cover a wide range of different dishes, some of which you may not expect. Avocado isn’t just for toast – it can be used in baking, cooking, sandwiches, and more. From chocolate loaf to mac and cheese, here are seven avocado recipes to try.

Vegan avocado mac and cheese

Fit Foodie Finds This mac and cheese features avocado as its secret ingredient

Is pairing mac and cheese with avocado an act of sacrilege? We certainly don’t think so, as it all combines into one creamy dream of textures and taste. A vegan avocado recipe brought to you by Fit Foodie Finds, it uses healthy, fiber-packed ingredients.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry avocado toast with balsamic glaze

Gabriel Miller Give avocado toast a major upgrade by adding strawberries into the mix

Avocado toast is an absolute classic, and adding strawberries and balsamic glaze into the mix takes this beloved dish to the next level. Thanks to Plant Based Gabriel for this recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Fudgy chocolate avocado loaf

So Vegan This vegan chocolate loaf cake is super moist thanks to its key ingredient: avocado

Did someone say dessert? This one is from So Vegan, and it’s so good. Avocado being used in cake may still be a new and strange concept for some, but it adds a delightful creamy texture that’s becoming ever more popular in vegan baking. If you love chocolate and coffee, hold onto your hats, because this loaf contains both.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘Tunacado’

BOSH! This sandwich features, vegan tuna, tomato, avocado, and pesto

This avocado sensation was created by BOSH! after Scandi smoothie company Joe & The Juice, which has a shop opposite their London HQ, attracted queues thanks to the viral success of its Tunacado sandwich. BOSH! were inspired to create a version free from fish. This combination of avocado, vegan tuna, pesto, tomatoes, and more makes for a great vegan lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate avocado cheesecake

Gloria Vegan Stories You can use avocado to make dairy-free cheesecake

It’s cake o’clock once more, and this time it’s cheesy. Gloria Vegan Stories says of her dish: “We promise you won’t notice the avocado! Apart from the lush creamy texture it provides.” And if you have already tried the previous avocado cake a few entries back, there’s no way you’ll be arguing with her on this one. Sublime!

Find the recipe here.

Tofu bacon BLT

BOSH! This twist on the classic is great for sharing and extra tasty

It’s hard to think of three letters that inspire less vegan vibes when placed together than “BLT.” Until now! If you thought vegan duo BOSH! were brave for taking on a vegan tuna sandwich earlier, then who else but them to veganize a bacon sarnie? Not only have they achieved that with peak deliciousness, but it only takes 20 minutes to assemble. The avocado shines through once again.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu Avocado Kebabs

Fueled Naturally Take your BBQ to the next level with these avocado kebabs

And we round out this avocado recipe list with…a kebab. Don’t adjust your screen, you did read that correctly. Alexa from Fueled Naturally is the genius behind this creation. If you need any more evidence that tofu and avocado make the best bedfellows, you’ll find it here.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads