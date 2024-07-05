7 Innovative Ways To Cook With Avocado

Avocados aren’t just creamy, tasty, and healthy, they’re also hugely versatile and work in a wide range of meals and snacks. So we decided to bring you seven innovative avocado recipes that cover dessert, pasta, breakfast, and of course, avocado toast.
Avocados are widely renowned for their health benefits, primarily due to their rich content of nutrients and healthy fats. They are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy fats that can help reduce “bad” LDL cholesterol levels in the blood and lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Avocados also provide a substantial amount of fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy digestive tract. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin K, and folate. The high levels of antioxidants in avocados, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, contribute to eye health and can help reduce the risk of age-related eye diseases.
You may have seen the likes of Piers Morgan point fingers at vegans for supposed hypocrisy because they eat avocados. On an episode of the BBC’s QI in 2018, host Sandi Toksvig even claimed avocados aren’t vegan (there is, however, no doubt that avocados are suitable for vegans).
7 avocado recipes
The following avocado recipes cover a wide range of different dishes, some of which you may not expect. Avocado isn’t just for toast – it can be used in baking, cooking, sandwiches, and more. From chocolate loaf to mac and cheese, here are seven avocado recipes to try.
Vegan avocado mac and cheese
Is pairing mac and cheese with avocado an act of sacrilege? We certainly don’t think so, as it all combines into one creamy dream of textures and taste. A vegan avocado recipe brought to you by Fit Foodie Finds, it uses healthy, fiber-packed ingredients.
Strawberry avocado toast with balsamic glaze
Avocado toast is an absolute classic, and adding strawberries and balsamic glaze into the mix takes this beloved dish to the next level. Thanks to Plant Based Gabriel for this recipe.
Fudgy chocolate avocado loaf
Did someone say dessert? This one is from So Vegan, and it’s so good. Avocado being used in cake may still be a new and strange concept for some, but it adds a delightful creamy texture that’s becoming ever more popular in vegan baking. If you love chocolate and coffee, hold onto your hats, because this loaf contains both.
Vegan ‘Tunacado’
This avocado sensation was created by BOSH! after Scandi smoothie company Joe & The Juice, which has a shop opposite their London HQ, attracted queues thanks to the viral success of its Tunacado sandwich. BOSH! were inspired to create a version free from fish. This combination of avocado, vegan tuna, pesto, tomatoes, and more makes for a great vegan lunch.
Chocolate avocado cheesecake
It’s cake o’clock once more, and this time it’s cheesy. Gloria Vegan Stories says of her dish: “We promise you won’t notice the avocado! Apart from the lush creamy texture it provides.” And if you have already tried the previous avocado cake a few entries back, there’s no way you’ll be arguing with her on this one. Sublime!
Tofu bacon BLT
It’s hard to think of three letters that inspire less vegan vibes when placed together than “BLT.” Until now! If you thought vegan duo BOSH! were brave for taking on a vegan tuna sandwich earlier, then who else but them to veganize a bacon sarnie? Not only have they achieved that with peak deliciousness, but it only takes 20 minutes to assemble. The avocado shines through once again.
Tofu Avocado Kebabs
And we round out this avocado recipe list with…a kebab. Don’t adjust your screen, you did read that correctly. Alexa from Fueled Naturally is the genius behind this creation. If you need any more evidence that tofu and avocado make the best bedfellows, you’ll find it here.
