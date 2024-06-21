How To Make This Sweet Potato Gnocchi

If you’ve been looking for a from-scratch vegan sweet potato gnocchi recipe, then this version from Crow Moon Kitchen is perfect for you. The recipe is straightforward and the process starts with roasting sweet potatoes until soft and tender. After cooling, you mash them and mix with flour to form a dough. Rolling the dough into ropes and cutting into bite-sized pieces creates the gnocchi. A quick boil in salted water brings them to perfect, pillowy softness.

Read more: 10 Vegan Potato Recipes

Serve with your favorite veggies or with a tasty vegan pasta sauce to make this dish all the more satisfying. This recipe in particular uses roasted cauliflower as an addition to the gnocchi.

Sweet potato gnocchi stands out from traditional potato gnocchi with its vibrant color and unique flavor. Sweet potatoes add a natural sweetness and a slightly firmer texture. This difference enhances the dish, making it both visually appealing and delicious.

Nutritionally, sweet potatoes offer several benefits. They are high in vitamins A and C, which boost immune health. They also provide fiber, aiding digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness. Additionally, sweet potatoes contain antioxidants that support overall health.

Read more: 10 Vegan Date Night Dinner Recipes

Sweet potato gnocchi

Sweet potato gnocchi is just as good, if not better than regular gnocchi. Enjoy the chewy, slightly sweet pieces of pasta along with their nutritional benefits. Furthermore, the best part about making your own gnocchi from scratch is that you can make it gluten-free by swapping out regular flour for a gluten-free option. No ratings yet Duration 31 minutes mins Cook Time 1 minute min Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 large sweet potato

¾ cup whole wheat flour

½ tsp salt optional

¼ tsp ground nutmeg optional, fresh is best

¼ tsp fresh cracked black pepper optional Instructions Poke holes in the skin of the sweet potato using a fork or the tip of a knife. Microwave, with the skin on, for 10 minutes. Slice open and scoop out the center. Mash well using a fork.

Add flour and mix using the same fork. Knead for 2-3 minutes on a lightly floured surface. Roll out into a rope that is about half an inch thick. Cut into ¼ pieces. Lightly roll across the tines of a fork to create grooves.

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil, reduce to simmer, and carefully place gnocchi in the water. Once they float they are cooked! It is about 1-2 minutes of cook time only.

You can serve the cooked gnocchi at this stage or you can pan cook/fry them before serving to change the texture. Keep your gnocchi topping simple: 3 cloves minced garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 handfuls of raw spinach, and a sprinkle of vegan Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast. Heat the oil and add garlic. Sauté for 1 minute to cut the rawness of the garlic but not scorch or brown it. Add the spinach and stir until it wilts and is softened. Add cooked gnocchi and sprinkle on the toppings.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

Read more: 20 High Protein Vegan Dinner Ideas