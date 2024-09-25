X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Mushroom, Leek, And Borlotti Bean Pie

Looking for a unique yet straightforward pie for fall? Try this borlotti bean pie

a picture of a mushroom, leek, and borlotti bean pie topped with a herbed potato crust This recipe is easy to make and high in plant protein - Media Credit: Flavourphotos
This borlotti bean pie recipe is a must-try in the colder months. Featuring a savory mushroom, leek, and borlotti bean filling with a herbed potato crust, this dish is warming and wholesome. It’s a nourishing dish full of flavor and packed with plant-based protein, thanks to the addition of borlotti beans.

Borlotti beans are a fantastic choice for this recipe. They’re not only high in protein but also rich in fiber and essential nutrients like iron and magnesium. Their creamy texture pairs beautifully with the mushrooms and leeks, creating a filling that’s smooth and satisfying.

Using a blend of mushrooms adds a rich umami flavor, making this dish perfect for vegans looking for a meaty texture in their meals. Topped with thinly sliced potatoes and a crunchy breadcrumb and nut crust, this pie is a complete meal that’s both comforting and nutritious.

This recipe comes from V for Life, a UK charity working on behalf of older vegans and vegetarians. You can find this dish in the charity’s all-vegan recipe calendar.

Mushroom, leek and borlotti bean pie

This borlotti bean pie has a creamy mushroom, leek, and bean filling made with vegan cream cheese and plenty of seasonings. It's also topped with a gorgeous potato lid made by thinly slicing potatoes and coating with a herbed breadcrumb crust.
a picture of a mushroom, leek, and borlotti bean pie topped with a herbed potato crust
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

For the filling
  • 1 large leek washed and thickly sliced into rings
  • 1 white onion thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves crushed or finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 125 ml vegan dry white wine
  • 400 ml hot vegetable stock
  • 400 g mixed mushrooms chestnut, porcini, oyster, sliced
  • 1 tsp dried sage
  • 400 g tin borlotti beans drained
  • 2 tbsp vegan cream cheese
  • 100 ml oat/soya cream
  • 1 tbsp Henderson’s relish
For the herbed crust
  • 2 large white potatoes sliced thinly and par boiled for 4 minutes
  • 50 g panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp chopped nuts
  • 1 tsp oregano

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
  • In a large pan, slowly sauté the leek, onion and garlic until translucent. Add the cornflour, stirring to make sure the mixture does not stick or burn.
  • Once coated, add white wine and vegetable stock and cook for 10 minutes.
  • Add mixed mushrooms, sage and borlotti beans. Cook for a further 5 minutes then add cream cheese and cream. Cook for another 5–10 minutes until mixtures begins to thicken.
  • Add Worcestershire sauce to taste.
  • Place mixture into greased dish. Layer potatoes on top, then sprinkle breadcrumbs, nuts and oregano on top.
  • Place in the middle of the preheated oven and bake until potatoes are browned.

You can find more information about the charity at Vforlife.org.uk.

