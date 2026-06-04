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Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

8 New Meaty Vegan Recipes To Try Now

In the mood for something meaty? Here's eight recipes to try

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5 Minutes Read

vegan earth day burger for Earth Day, BBQs spring etc for meaty vegan recipes Here are eight ways to use popular vegan meat alternatives in cooking - Media Credit: Redefine Meat

If you’re a fan of meat substitutes like Beyond and Redefine, there are now more meaty vegan recipes than ever using plant-based versions of steak, chicken, mince, and burgers. These recipes use modern meat alternatives in everything from comfort food dinners to quick lunches and high-protein meals.

Plant-based meat has changed a lot in recent years, with products designed to replicate the texture, flavor, and richness of traditional meat more closely. That means recipes can now focus on familiar dishes while still keeping everything fully vegan. Many of these meals also come together quickly and use simple cooking methods.

Read more: 10 Lazy Vegan Dinners That Still Feel Like Real Food

Whether you already cook with meat alternatives regularly or just want new ideas, these recipes make it easy to try something different. Expect hearty meals, rich sauces, crispy textures, and plenty of flavor throughout.

TVP meatball spaghetti

TVP meatball spaghetti with vegetable protein meatballs and a rich tomato sauce for meaty vegan recipes
Romy London This spaghetti will be your next go-to for dinner

This TVP meatball spaghetti by Romy London turns textured vegetable protein into tender, high-protein meatballs baked until golden and served in a rich tomato sauce. Finished with spaghetti, basil, and vegan parmesan, it makes an easy dinner that still feels a little special.

Find the recipe here.

Plant-based lamb kofta pasta bake

plant-based lamb kofta pasta bake with rigatoni
Romy London Plant-based lamb, vegan cheese, and creamy tomatoey pasta make this dish high-protein and comforting

Also by Romy London is this plant-based lamb kofta pasta bake. Spiced vegan kofta pieces bake with rigatoni, creamy tomato sauce, and melted vegan cheese for a hearty meal that comes together easily in one dish.

Find the recipe here.

Korean-style glazed beyond tenders with coconut broth

Korean-Style Glazed Beyond Tenders With Coconut Broth and sticky rice for meaty vegan recipes
NoMeatDisco Spicy, sweet, and umami, this high-protein dish is bound to scare away the cold

NoMeatDisco makes this Korean-style glazed Beyond tenders with coconut broth dish for a comforting meal. Sticky rice, spicy glazed tenders, lime, miso, and creamy coconut broth create a rich bowl with plenty of texture and heat.

Find the recipe here.

Beyond steak-loaded smashed potatoes

beyond steak loaded smashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and cheese
Christina Kynigios Make this delish air fryer recipe when you want high-protein comfort food

Try this festive Beyond Steak loaded smashed potatoes recipe anytime of year. It comes from Christina Kynigos and layers crispy smashed potatoes with vegan steak pieces, melted cheese, cranberry sauce, rosemary, and gravy for a rich comfort food dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Pasta Dishes

Copycat Greggs vegan lattice pastry

copycat Greggs vegan lattice pastry festive edition with vegan chicken, bacon, stuffing, and cranberry sauce wrapped in vegan puff pastry
Sophie Sugrue Filled with vegan chicken, bacon, and stuffing, this pastry is Christmas in a bite

Next, try Sophie Sugrue’s copycat Greggs vegan lattice pastry. Vegan chicken, bacon, stuffing, and cranberry sauce get wrapped in flaky puff pastry and baked until crisp and golden for a savory bake with classic holiday flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls

a plate of caramelized apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls
JAZZ Apple Sausage rolls are a must-have at any holiday celebration, and these happen to use apple and red onion

In the mood for sausage rolls? Try these vegan sausage rolls with caramelized apple and red onion. Sweet apple balances the savory filling, while fennel, mustard, and flaky pastry turn them into an easy snack or party food.

Find the recipe here.

Island gravy with veggie chunks

island gravy with veggie chunks made with bell pepper and soy chunks
Shanika Graham-White Soy chunks make up the plant protein in this dish

For a comforting, high-protein dinner, try this island gravy with veggie chunks by Lloyd Rose. Soy chunks simmer in a rich Caribbean-style gravy with thyme, allspice, tomato paste, and Scotch bonnet for a deeply savory dish that pairs well with rice.

Find the recipe here.

Earth Day burger

vegan earth day burger for Earth Day, BBQs spring etc
Redefine Meat Cut down on carbon emissions with easy swaps like meat alternatives and plant-based ingredients

This list ends with an easy Earth-friendly burger recipe. A plant-based burger patty gets stacked with pickles, lettuce, vegan cheese, and a creamy dill-sriracha relish made with white beans for a filling meal with plenty of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

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high protein

meat alternatives

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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