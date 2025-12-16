Copycat Greggs Vegan Lattice Pastry (Festive Edition)

This copycat Greggs vegan lattice pastry from vegan MasterChef finalist Sophie Sugrue brings a festive favorite into your own kitchen with simple steps and familiar ingredients. You make the filling with plant-based “chicken,” vegan bacon, onions, garlic, thyme, and a creamy gravy-style sauce. Stuffing pieces and cranberry sauce give it that unmistakable holiday flavor, turning each pastry into a mini Christmas treat.

You assemble the bake by folding puff pastry over the rich filling, sealing the edges, and brushing the top so it turns crisp and golden in the oven. Everything comes together quickly, and the result is warm, flaky, and full of savory-sweet holiday notes.

Read more: How To Make These Easy Vegan Sausage Rolls

This pastry works wherever you need an easy seasonal bite. Serve it as a snack while decorating the tree, add it to a Christmas dinner spread, or cut it into smaller pieces for canapés at a holiday gathering. It also freezes well, making it useful for busy December cooking.

Bake the copycat Greggs vegan lattice pastry

This festive lattice pastry wraps a creamy vegan filling of “chicken,” bacon, stuffing, and cranberry in golden puff pastry. It bakes crisp and warm, making an easy Christmas snack, canapé, or main. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 small-medium red onion

1-2 garlic cloves

120 g “chicken” pieces

3 “bacon” rashers

2 tbsp flour

2 tbsp butter

150 ml water

150 ml plant milk I used oat

1 veg stock pot

2-3 sprigs of thyme

Black pepper

3 tbsp stuffing

2 tbsp cranberry sauce

1 sheet puff pastry

1 tbsp oat milk for brushing

1 tbsp olive oil for brushing Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C. Chop your “bacon” into small pieces. Heat a little oil in a pan over medium heat, add your “chicken” pieces, and fry until almost cooked. Add the “bacon”, which cooks quicker, and continue frying until everything is golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

While that cooks, dice your onion and mince your garlic. Add the onion to the pan with a little more oil and cook until almost translucent, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add the thyme sprigs, then the butter, followed by the flour. Cook this for a minute or two to remove the raw flour taste.

Gradually pour in the water, stirring continuously to avoid lumps, then add the milk. Drop in your stock pot and stir until dissolved. Let the sauce thicken until it’s the texture of gravy; if it reduces too much, add a splash more water. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly.

Divide your pastry into four equal strips – you’ll fold each one over to make your bakes.

Make up a small amount of the boxed stuffing by hydrating around 20g (2 tablespoons) of dry stuffing mix with a little boiling water. Alternatively, you can prepare the full box following the packet instructions – you’ll only need about 3 tablespoons of the hydrated stuffing mix. Any leftover stuffing can be frozen if you’re not planning to use it imminently.

Stir your cooked “chicken” and “bacon” into the (slightly) cooled sauce along with a generous crack of black pepper. Break off small chunks of stuffing and add them with a few blobs of cranberry sauce, then gently fold everything together. Don’t overmix; you want the stuffing pieces to stay intact.

Spoon the filling onto one half of each pastry strip, fold the pastry over, and press the edges together to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork, lightly score the tops, and brush with a little oat milk mixed with olive oil.

Bake in the preheated oven for 35–40 minutes, or until golden and crisp. You don’t have to make these into four bakes – feel free to go smaller or larger. They’re brilliant as bite-sized canapés, and you can even make one large bake as a show-stopping centerpiece for your Christmas dinner!

This recipe comes from vegan MasterChef finalist Sophie Sugrue. Find more recipes on her Instagram here.

Read more: Plant Based Savory Bread Pudding