These Korean-style glazed Beyond tenders with coconut broth and sticky rice make an easy, comforting dinner. It’s a vegan, high-protein meal that suits busy nights and low-effort cooking. This recipe comes from Sam Jones, also known as NoMeatDisco, and focuses on flavor without making things complicated. The tenders cook straight from frozen and keep prep time short. The bowl combines heat, creaminess, and chew in one serving.

The spicy gochujang-glazed tenders contrast with a cooling coconut broth. Then, the sticky rice absorbs the broth and rounds out the meal. The plant-based tenders supply protein and fiber, while miso, ginger, and soy sauce add savory depth. Lime sharpens the finish, all combining to create layers of flavor that work together.

Read more: Miso Tofu Ramen

Serve this dish hot in deep bowls. It works well as a complete meal on its own, but you can add broccoli or greens for extra goodness. You can also store leftovers in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat gently to protect the broth and texture.

How to make these glazed Beyond tenders

Try these Korean-style glazed Beyond tenders with coconut broth and sticky rice for an easy vegan dinner. Spicy gochujang tenders pair with cooling coconut broth and sticky rice to deliver protein and fiber with minimal prep. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients For the Broth: Whites of 2 spring onions

1 thumb piece ginger

1 tbsp gochujang paste

1 cup rice

1 x 400 ml can coconut milk

300 ml stock with 1 tbsp white miso paste and 1 veggie stock cube

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

Juice of half a lime For the Beyond Chicken-Style Tenders: 6 Beyond Tenders

1 tbsp gochujang paste

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp sesame oil

Juice of a whole lime

1 tbsp soy sauce Extras: Tender stem broccoli

Greens of spring onion Instructions Start by adding some oil to a pan and fry off your ginger until golden and crispy, set aside.

Cook the beyond tenders to according to the instructions on pack.

Wash and cook your rice.

Now add the whites of spring onions to the same pan, fry for a few minutes.

Add the gochujang paste, then the stock and the coconut milk, bring to a simmer.

Cover with a steamer basket, add the tenderstem and a lid, then steam cook for 5 minutes or so.

Mix together the marinade ingredients and when the Beyond chicken style tenders to the marinade until fully coated.

Serve your rice, top with the broth, add the broccoli, the tenders, then spring onion greens, and the crispy ginger and get stuck in.

This recipe comes from No Meat Disco, and you can find the original recipe here.

Read more: Sticky Gochujang Tofu Bowl