Korean-Style Glazed Beyond Tenders With Coconut Broth

Try this spicy and sweet Korean-style recipe with sticky rice

Korean-Style Glazed Beyond Tenders With Coconut Broth and sticky rice Spicy, sweet, and umami, this high-protein dish is bound to scare away the cold - Media Credit: NoMeatDisco
These Korean-style glazed Beyond tenders with coconut broth and sticky rice make an easy, comforting dinner. It’s a vegan, high-protein meal that suits busy nights and low-effort cooking. This recipe comes from Sam Jones, also known as NoMeatDisco, and focuses on flavor without making things complicated. The tenders cook straight from frozen and keep prep time short. The bowl combines heat, creaminess, and chew in one serving.

The spicy gochujang-glazed tenders contrast with a cooling coconut broth. Then, the sticky rice absorbs the broth and rounds out the meal. The plant-based tenders supply protein and fiber, while miso, ginger, and soy sauce add savory depth. Lime sharpens the finish, all combining to create layers of flavor that work together.

Serve this dish hot in deep bowls. It works well as a complete meal on its own, but you can add broccoli or greens for extra goodness. You can also store leftovers in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat gently to protect the broth and texture.

How to make these glazed Beyond tenders

Try these Korean-style glazed Beyond tenders with coconut broth and sticky rice for an easy vegan dinner. Spicy gochujang tenders pair with cooling coconut broth and sticky rice to deliver protein and fiber with minimal prep.
Korean-Style Glazed Beyond Tenders With Coconut Broth and sticky rice
No ratings yet
Servings1

Ingredients

For the Broth:
  • Whites of 2 spring onions
  • 1 thumb piece ginger
  • 1 tbsp gochujang paste
  • 1 cup rice
  • 1 x 400 ml can coconut milk
  • 300 ml stock with 1 tbsp white miso paste and 1 veggie stock cube
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • Juice of half a lime
For the Beyond Chicken-Style Tenders:
  • 6 Beyond Tenders
  • 1 tbsp gochujang paste
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • Juice of a whole lime
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
Extras:
  • Tender stem broccoli
  • Greens of spring onion

Instructions

  • Start by adding some oil to a pan and fry off your ginger until golden and crispy, set aside.
  • Cook the beyond tenders to according to the instructions on pack.
  • Wash and cook your rice.
  • Now add the whites of spring onions to the same pan, fry for a few minutes.
  • Add the gochujang paste, then the stock and the coconut milk, bring to a simmer.
  • Cover with a steamer basket, add the tenderstem and a lid, then steam cook for 5 minutes or so.
  • Mix together the marinade ingredients and when the Beyond chicken style tenders to the marinade until fully coated.
  • Serve your rice, top with the broth, add the broccoli, the tenders, then spring onion greens, and the crispy ginger and get stuck in.

This recipe comes from No Meat Disco, and you can find the original recipe here.

The Author

Sam Jones

Sam Jones is a British plant-based chef, digital creator and culinary influencer best known as the creator of No Meat Disco, a viral social media platform celebrating plant-based cooking that appeals even to devoted meat eaters. Sam launched No Meat Disco with a mission to recreate the flavours, textures and cooking techniques of meat but using plants. After years of loving traditional meat dishes, he shifted to eating plants for environmental, health and ethical reasons and set out to prove that plant-based food can be both nutritious and delicious. His food content, which blends creative vegan recipe development with his personal passion for music and community, has garnered a large following across platforms including Instagram and TikTok, with a combined audience in the millions. Sam’s accessible approach emphasises fun, flavour and inclusivity, encouraging people to experiment with plant-based cooking without feeling intimidated. Alongside his digital work, Sam has collaborated with major food brands such as Beyond Meat, appeared at live events and is working on a debut cookbook of plant-based recipes designed to be simple, satisfying and rooted in everyday ingredients. Originally from Bournemouth, England, Sam’s culinary perspective has been shaped by his travel experiences and a belief in the power of food and music to bring people together.

More by Sam Jones

