Date Night TVP Meatball Spaghetti

This TVP meatball spaghetti from Romy London brings a plant-based take on a classic dinner. TVP, or textured vegetable protein, comes from soy and takes on a firm, meat-like texture once rehydrated. As a result, it works well for meatballs and holds its shape during cooking. Combined with spaghetti and a rich tomato sauce, it creates a filling, high-protein meal you can serve any night of the week.

You can make this dish for a date night or scale it up for a group without much effort. While the meatballs bake, the sauce simmers on the stove, so everything comes together smoothly. Then you can plate it up neatly or place it in the center of the table for everyone to share, which keeps things relaxed and practical.

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Serve this TVP meatball spaghetti hot with fresh basil and vegan parmesan for a simple finish. It works well for sharing and fits both casual dinners and more planned meals. You can make it ahead and reheat it without losing texture, which makes it useful for busy days or hosting.

Prep your pasta

Make this TVP meatball spaghetti for a high-protein vegan dinner that works well for date nights, group meals, and easy leftovers. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients For the meatballs: 80 g TVP (textured vegetable protein)

200-250 ml hot vegetable broth

250 g chestnut mushrooms

1 medium onion finely diced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed + 6 tablespoons water

120 g breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon tamari soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt For the rich tomato sauce: 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

60 ml vegan-friendly red wine

2 tins chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar or maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste For serving: 250 g spaghetti

Fresh basil leaves

Vegan parmesan Instructions Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Prepare the flax egg: Mix 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed with 6 tablespoons water in a small bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes until it becomes gel-like.

Rehydrate TVP: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 cup TVP with 2½ cups hot vegetable broth. Stir well and let stand for 10 minutes until fully absorbed.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms to the dry pan and cook until they release their moisture and begin to brown (about 5-7 minutes). Add a splash of water or oil to the pan, then add onions. Cook for 3-4 minutes until translucent. Add minced garlic and cook for another minute.

In the large bowl with rehydrated TVP, add the mushroom mixture, flax egg, breadcrumbs, nutritional yeast, soy sauce, and all seasonings. Mix thoroughly with your hands until well combined. The mixture should hold together when squeezed.

Form into 20-24 golf ball-sized meatballs (about 1½ inches in diameter). Place meatballs on the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between each. Bake for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through. They should be golden brown and firm.

While the meatballs are baking, heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion and cook until soft and translucent (5-7 minutes).

Add minced garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Add tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to develop the flavor.

Pour in crushed tomatoes and add all seasonings (basil, oregano, sugar if using, salt, and pepper).

Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the sauce is simmering, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.

Add 1 ladle of pasta water to the sauce and stir to combine. For a smoother sauce, you can blend half or all of the tomato sauce until you reach your desired texture.

Add baked meatballs to the sauce and stir to coat them in the sauce, then remove from the heat.

Portion spaghetti into bowls, top with meatballs and sauce. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and vegan parmesan if desired, and you’re ready to serve! Pro Tips: Don’t overmix the meatball mixture as this can make them dense

If the mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs one tablespoon at a time

Let the meatballs rest for 5 minutes after baking before adding to the sauce

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

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