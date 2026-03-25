This plant-based lamb kofta pasta bake brings together spiced kofta, pasta, and a creamy tomato sauce in one dish. Rigatoni or penne hold the sauce well and keep each bite full of flavor. The kofta pieces add a savory, seasoned element inspired by traditional lamb kofta, while the tomato and oat cream sauce keeps the bake rich and smooth. A layer of melted vegan cheese finishes the dish and gives the top its golden crust.

The bake combines onion, garlic, herbs, and smoked paprika to build the sauce around the kofta and pasta. Passata and oat cream create a thick, tomato-forward base that coats the pasta. Once everything goes into the oven, the flavors settle together, and the cheese melts over the top. Fresh parsley at the end brings color and a little brightness.

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Serve this plant-based lamb kofta pasta bake as a warm dinner for family or friends. This recipe is by Romy London for Redefine Meat and uses their lamb kofta mix as the centerpiece of the dish.

Making a lamb kofta pasta bake

Try this plant-based lamb kofta pasta bake for a hearty vegan dinner with pasta, spiced kofta, and creamy tomato sauce. Baked with vegan cheese, it works well for sharing at the table. No ratings yet Servings 1 baking dish Ingredients 300 g rigatoni or penne

1 pack Redefine Meat Lamb Kofta Mix

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion chopped

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp oregano

½ tsp chilli flakes optional

~500 grams passata or pasta sauce

150 ml oat cream

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt + pepper to taste

120-150 g vegan cheese

Fresh parsley to garnish Instructions Defrost Redefine Meat Lamb Kofta overnight (or soften 1 hour). Tear/slice into chunks.

Cook pasta until just under al dente.

Fry onion for five minutes, then add garlic and spices.

Add the lamb kofta and brown the edges.

Stir in passata, oat cream, tomato paste and paprika. Simmer for five minutes.

Mix in the pasta, and add everything to your baking dish.

Top with vegan cheese and bake 15-18 minutes at 200°C (fan).

Add the parsley on top and serve warm. Enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London for Redefine Meat.

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