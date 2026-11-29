Leeks are a versatile vegetable with a mild, slightly sweet flavor that works in everything from simple sides to substantial plant-based meals. Although they’re often associated with potato soup, there are plenty of other ways to cook with them. These leek recipes show how the vegetable can bring flavor and texture to pies, pasta, stir-fries, and more.

Cooking leeks slowly softens them and brings out their natural sweetness, making them a useful base for soups, stews, and sauces. They also pair well with ingredients such as mushrooms, potatoes, beans, lentils, and leafy greens. You can roast them, fry them, simmer them, or bake them into a pastry filling.

Read more: 8 Flavor-Packed Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

Whether you have a few leeks to use up or want to make them the main ingredient in your next meal, this collection offers plenty of ideas. From crisp-topped pies and savory fritters to creamy soups and quick noodle dishes, there’s more than one way to enjoy this often-overlooked vegetable.

Leeky bean pie

Mr Organic Try this high-protein leek pie full of veggies

A golden shortcrust pastry topping covers the creamy filling in this leeky bean pie. Cannellini beans, mushrooms, spinach, and peas cook together with garlic, mustard, thyme, and plant milk to create a rich vegetable filling.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy leek butter bean filo pie

This filo pie contains 20 grams of plant protein

Following the shortcrust pie is this version from BOSH!, which uses crisp filo pastry instead. Leeks and butter beans form the creamy filling, with coconut milk and herbs bringing the ingredients together. It’s a simple way to turn beans and vegetables into a substantial pie.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy roasted gold potato leek soup

Healthy Little Vittles Roast leeks and potatoes for a wonderful, flavorful soup base

Roasting the vegetables first gives this potato and leek soup by Gina Fontana an extra depth of flavor. Gold potatoes and leeks blend with vegetable broth and dairy-free milk to create a smooth, creamy base. Nutritional yeast and pumpkin seeds add the finishing touches.

Find the recipe here.

Courgette, leek, white bean, and kale stew

Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong This simple stew is high in plant protein and is nourishing

Gaz Oakley‘s stew brings together cannellini beans, courgettes, leeks, and kale with garlic, rosemary, and smoked paprika. Part of the mixture is blended to create a creamy texture, while golden pan-fried courgettes, fresh parsley, and lemon zest finish the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Leek and corn fritters with lime mayo

British Leeks Try these fritters for a snack or light lunch

Sweetcorn, chopped leeks, garlic, and red chili make up these savory fritters, which use chickpea flour to bind the mixture. They’re crisp on the outside and soft inside, with a tangy lime mayonnaise for dipping. This British Leeks recipe can be pan-fried or baked.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes With Classic Savory Flavor Combinations

Curried lentil and leek soup

British Leeks This speedy recipe will keep you full all evening

For something with a little more spice, try this curried lentil and leek soup. Lentils and chickpeas provide the base, while coconut milk adds creaminess. Ginger, garlic, chili, turmeric, cumin, and curry powder give the soup its flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Leek, cavolo nero, and sweet potato tart

British Leeks This tart uses roasted sweet potato

Roasted sweet potato adds a little sweetness to this savory tart, while cavolo nero and softened leeks provide plenty of vegetable flavor. Cumin, sage, coriander, fennel, and garlic season the filling, which sits inside a crisp shortcrust pastry base.

Find the recipe here.

20-minute crispy tofu stir-fry with leek and chili

British Leeks Leeks add a unique flavor to this chili tofu stir-fry

Need a quicker option? This crispy tofu stir-fry takes just 20 minutes. Sesame-fried tofu, sliced leeks, radishes, and fresh chili are tossed with udon noodles in a tamari, mirin, and lime sauce. Ginger and garlic add extra flavor, while sesame seeds finish each serving.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy smoky leek pasta bake

Romy London This pasta bake doesn’t need any dairy

Bow-tie pasta, leeks, grilled red peppers, and tomatoes come together in this smoky pasta bake by Romy London. Smoked paprika and balsamic vinegar add depth to the sauce, while a topping of vegan cheese, breadcrumbs, and parsley bakes until golden and crisp.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom, leek, and barlotti bean pie

Flavourphotos This recipe is easy to make and high in plant protein

To finish, this mushroom, leek, and borlotti bean pie takes a different approach to pastry, using a herbed potato topping instead of a pastry crust. Creamy borlotti beans and mushrooms make up the savory filling, with leeks adding their mild onion flavor.

Find the recipe here.

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