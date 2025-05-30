These leek and corn fritters with lime mayo make a tasty plant-based snack, starter, or light lunch. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and packed with flavor from leeks, garlic, and red chili. Sweetcorn adds texture and a hint of sweetness, while lime brings a zesty kick.
Made with chickpea flour, these fritters are naturally vegan and gluten-free. Chickpea flour helps bind the mixture and adds a boost of plant protein. You can pan-fry them for a golden crust or bake them for a lighter option.
Serve them warm with a simple lime mayo made using plant-based mayonnaise. You can also swap in vegan sour cream or crème fraîche if you prefer. The creamy dressing balances the heat and rounds out the dish.
Pair with a fresh salad to turn these leek and corn fritters with lime mayo into a full meal. They’re easy to prep ahead and reheat well, making them a great choice for meal planning or sharing with friends. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a crowd, these vegan fritters are simple, flavorful, and versatile.
Read more: Quick Vegan Cucumber Bites
A tasty plant-based snack
Ingredients
- 1 cup (250ml) sweetcorn
- 2 leeks
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 1 red chili finely chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Squeeze ½ lime
- 1 and ½ cups chickpea flour or plain flour
- Pinch pepper
- Large pinch salt
For the dressing
- Squeeze ½ lime
- 1 tbsp plant based mayonnaise alternatively use vegan soured cream or creme fraiche
Instructions
- Finely chop the leeks, chili and garlic.
- Add the chopped fresh ingredients and sweetcorn to a food processor along with 1½ cups flour, lime, olive oil and pinch of salt and pulse for around 20 seconds until a sticky texture forms.
- Leave for around 5 minutes for the flour to absorb the moisture.
- Slightly wet your hands and begin to form each fritter – you’re aiming for around the size of a palm .
- Add the fritters to a piping hot non-stick pan and fry on each side for around 5 minutes.
- Option – you can bake the fritters instead. Simply place on a baking tray and bake at 180ºC for around 30 minutes, turning over after around 20 minutes.
- Serve with the mayonnaise and lime dressing .
This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.
Read more: These Spiced Chickpeas Are A Protein-Packed Vegan Snack