These leek and corn fritters with lime mayo make a tasty plant-based snack, starter, or light lunch. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and packed with flavor from leeks, garlic, and red chili. Sweetcorn adds texture and a hint of sweetness, while lime brings a zesty kick.

Made with chickpea flour, these fritters are naturally vegan and gluten-free. Chickpea flour helps bind the mixture and adds a boost of plant protein. You can pan-fry them for a golden crust or bake them for a lighter option.

Serve them warm with a simple lime mayo made using plant-based mayonnaise. You can also swap in vegan sour cream or crème fraîche if you prefer. The creamy dressing balances the heat and rounds out the dish.

Pair with a fresh salad to turn these leek and corn fritters with lime mayo into a full meal. They’re easy to prep ahead and reheat well, making them a great choice for meal planning or sharing with friends. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a crowd, these vegan fritters are simple, flavorful, and versatile.

A tasty plant-based snack

These lovely tangy leek and corn fritters with lime mayo make the perfect savory treat. No ratings yet Servings 10 fritters Ingredients 1 cup (250ml) sweetcorn

2 leeks

3 cloves minced garlic

1 red chili finely chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

Squeeze ½ lime

1 and ½ cups chickpea flour or plain flour

Pinch pepper

Large pinch salt For the dressing Squeeze ½ lime

1 tbsp plant based mayonnaise alternatively use vegan soured cream or creme fraiche Instructions Finely chop the leeks, chili and garlic.

Add the chopped fresh ingredients and sweetcorn to a food processor along with 1½ cups flour, lime, olive oil and pinch of salt and pulse for around 20 seconds until a sticky texture forms.

Leave for around 5 minutes for the flour to absorb the moisture.

Slightly wet your hands and begin to form each fritter – you’re aiming for around the size of a palm .

Add the fritters to a piping hot non-stick pan and fry on each side for around 5 minutes.

Option – you can bake the fritters instead. Simply place on a baking tray and bake at 180ºC for around 30 minutes, turning over after around 20 minutes.

Serve with the mayonnaise and lime dressing .

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

