Leek And Corn Fritters With Lime Mayo

Corn fritters work perfectly with mild leeks and a tangy lime mayo

By

2 Minutes Read

tangy leek and corn fritters with lime mayo Try these fritters for a snack or light lunch - Media Credit: British Leeks
These leek and corn fritters with lime mayo make a tasty plant-based snack, starter, or light lunch. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and packed with flavor from leeks, garlic, and red chili. Sweetcorn adds texture and a hint of sweetness, while lime brings a zesty kick.

Made with chickpea flour, these fritters are naturally vegan and gluten-free. Chickpea flour helps bind the mixture and adds a boost of plant protein. You can pan-fry them for a golden crust or bake them for a lighter option.

Serve them warm with a simple lime mayo made using plant-based mayonnaise. You can also swap in vegan sour cream or crème fraîche if you prefer. The creamy dressing balances the heat and rounds out the dish.

Pair with a fresh salad to turn these leek and corn fritters with lime mayo into a full meal. They’re easy to prep ahead and reheat well, making them a great choice for meal planning or sharing with friends. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a crowd, these vegan fritters are simple, flavorful, and versatile.

A tasty plant-based snack

These lovely tangy leek and corn fritters with lime mayo make the perfect savory treat.
tangy leek and corn fritters with lime mayo
No ratings yet
Servings10 fritters

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (250ml) sweetcorn
  • 2 leeks
  • 3 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 red chili finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Squeeze ½ lime
  • 1 and ½ cups chickpea flour or plain flour
  • Pinch pepper
  • Large pinch salt
For the dressing
  • Squeeze ½ lime
  • 1 tbsp plant based mayonnaise alternatively use vegan soured cream or creme fraiche

Instructions

  • Finely chop the leeks, chili and garlic.
  • Add the chopped fresh ingredients and sweetcorn to a food processor along with 1½ cups flour, lime, olive oil and pinch of salt and pulse for around 20 seconds until a sticky texture forms.
  • Leave for around 5 minutes for the flour to absorb the moisture.
  • Slightly wet your hands and begin to form each fritter – you’re aiming for around the size of a palm .
  • Add the fritters to a piping hot non-stick pan and fry on each side for around 5 minutes.
  • Option – you can bake the fritters instead. Simply place on a baking tray and bake at 180ºC for around 30 minutes, turning over after around 20 minutes.
  • Serve with the mayonnaise and lime dressing .

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

