This creamy leek butter bean filo pie makes a comforting dinner that suits colder days. The filling stays rich and savory, while the crisp filo topping adds contrast and texture. It serves four, so it works well for a family meal or a small dinner with friends. The dish feels hearty without being heavy and comes together without complicated steps.

In their cookbook More Plants, BOSH! share this recipe as a simple way to turn beans and vegetables into a full meal. The filling combines leeks, butter beans, coconut milk, and herbs to create a creamy base that holds plenty of flavor. Butter beans add plant protein and fiber, which help make the dish filling. The golden filo topping bakes crisp and light, giving the pie a layered texture that makes each spoonful interesting.

Serve the pie straight from the pan with a green salad or seasonal vegetables. It works well as a main course when you want something warm, plant-based, and easy to share at the table.

Prepare your creamy leek butter bean filo pie

Try this creamy leek butter bean filo pie for a comforting plant-based dinner that serves four. A rich leek and butter bean filling sits under crisp filo pastry, making a high-protein meal that works well for colder days. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the filling 3 large leeks

3 garlic cloves

1 unwaxed lemon

2 x 400 g cans butter beans

2 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of sea salt plus extra to season

2 tsp dried thyme

2 tbsp plain flour

250 ml vegetable stock

400 g can coconut milk

2 tbsp white miso

2 tbsp nutritional yeast optional, for extra savory flavor

100 g baby spinach leaves

Freshly ground black pepper For the filo topping 4–5 sheets plant-based filo pastry

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp fennel seeds To serve Parsley leaves

Salad or seasonal greens Instructions Before you start: you will need a large, deep, ovenproof frying pan. Preheat your oven to 220°C (200°C fan/425°F/Gas 7).

Prep filling ingredients. Finely slice the leeks. Peel and mince the garlic. Zest and juice the lemon. Drain and rinse the butter beans.

Cook filling base. Heat the olive oil in a large, deep, ovenproof pan over a medium heat. Add the leeks and a pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often, until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and thyme and cook for another minute.

Build sauce. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring. Gradually, pour in the stock, stirring to avoid any lumps forming. Add the coconut milk, miso, and nooch, if using, then season with salt and pepper. Simmer the sauce for 5 minutes, until smooth and thickened. Tip in the butter beans and spinach, stir, and cook until the leaves wilt and the beans are heated through. Add the lemon juice and zest. Taste and season with extra salt and pepper, if needed.

Top pie. Remove the pan from the heat. Scrunch each sheet of filo loosely and arrange them over the filling until they cover the top. Brush or spray with olive oil and sprinkle with fennel seeds.

Bake pie. Transfer the pan to the preheated oven and bake for 18 minutes, or until the filo is crisp and golden.

Assemble and serve. Chop the parsley and scatter over the top of the pie before serving with a salad or seasonal greens on the side

Republished with permission from BOSH! More Plants by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. DK, 12 February. £22

