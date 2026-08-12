10 Vegan Recipes With Classic Savory Flavor Combinations

Classic savory pairings are popular because they work exceptionally well together. Some ingredients naturally complement each other, whether they bring richness, brightness, heat, sweetness, or a comforting base to a dish. These vegan recipes use savory flavor combinations that make plant-based meals feel familiar and easy to enjoy.

A good flavor combination can also make cooking feel more straightforward. Instead of building a dish from scratch with lots of competing ingredients, you can start with a pairing that already works. That might mean a creamy sauce with roasted vegetables, herbs with pasta, smoky flavors with jackfruit, or mushrooms with something rich and savory.

Read more: 8 Vegan Risotto Recipes for Cozy Nights And Simple Dinner Plans

This list brings together 10 vegan recipes built around classic savory pairings. Some are quick enough for weeknights, while others feel more like weekend comfort food. Each one uses a familiar combination to make vegetables, legumes, grains, or pasta taste even better.

Red lentil dhal

Kate Friedman Lentils are high in protein, affordable, and full of fiber

Kate Friedman uses red lentils and curry powder to make a quick dhal with a creamy texture and warming flavor. Coconut milk, tomato paste, garlic, and ginger round out the base without overcomplicating the recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pesto pasta salad

Nuts & Twigs Pesto is a classic for a reason

This pesto pasta salad from Regina Pearce uses orzo, cherry tomatoes, spinach, asparagus, lemon, and vegan pesto. The small pasta shape coats well in the sauce and works warm, cold, or at room temperature.

Find the recipe here.

Rice and lentils with tahini roasted root veg

Nassima Rothacker The combination of lentils and chickpeas makes this root vegetable dish high in plant protein

Annie Rigg pairs tahini with roasted root vegetables in this hearty rice and lentil recipe. Chickpeas, saffron, cumin, coriander, pomegranate seeds, and chermoula dressing add color, texture, and plenty of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute BBQ jackfruit and chickpea flatbread

Janet Gronnow This high-protein BBQ dish takes only 15 minutes to make

BBQ sauce and jackfruit do the heavy lifting in this quick flatbread from Janet Gronnow. Chickpeas add texture, while creamy slaw brings crunch and tang to balance the smoky-sweet filling.

Find the recipe here.

Sun-dried tomato, basil, and balsamic bucatini

Rebecca Hincke This sun-dried tomato, basil, and balsamic bucatini is tangy and herby

Rebecca Hincke brings together sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and balsamic vinegar for a rich pasta with a sharp edge. Bucatini, cherry tomatoes, garlic, red onion, and spinach help carry the glossy sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 8 Flavor-Packed Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

Garlic butter mushroom scallops

Romy London Did you know you can use mushrooms to make scallops?

Garlic butter and mushrooms make a strong pairing in this recipe from Romy London. King oyster mushrooms are sliced, scored, and fried with vegan butter, crushed garlic, sea salt, and thyme until golden.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy lemon and herb beans

Sarah Doig This dish is the perfect cozy dinner

Leeks, garlic, cannellini beans, and butter beans form the base of this one-pot dish by Sarah Doig. Soy milk, nutritional yeast, parsley, dill, and lemon create a creamy sauce with a fresh finish.

Find the recipe here.

Satay chickpea and quinoa salad

Lizzie Mayson This salad is full of nutrients and works great as meal prep

This satay chickpea and quinoa salad from Sophie Waplington combines chickpeas, smoked tofu, quinoa, crunchy vegetables, and peanuts. A ginger, garlic, soy, sesame, and peanut dressing ties everything together.

Find the recipe here.

Miso mushroom risotto

BOSH! This miso risotto is perfect for date night

This risotto from BOSH! pairs mushrooms with white miso for a rich, savory flavor. Arborio rice, porcini mushrooms, chestnut mushrooms, oat cream, plant-based parmesan, lemon, and chives create a creamy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan yellow Thai curry

Offbeet Life This vibrant curry uses Thai flavors and tasty veg

OffBeet Life builds this yellow Thai curry around coconut milk and a fragrant homemade paste. Lemongrass, galangal, ginger, turmeric, garlic, chilies, Thai basil, vegetables, tofu, and lime bring the recipe together.

Find the recipe here.

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