30-Minute Curried Lentil And Leek Soup

This curried lentil and leek soup is a hearty, plant-based meal packed with flavor and nutrition. Lentils and chickpeas give the soup plenty of plant protein and fiber. Both support digestion and help keep you feeling full. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while leeks, garlic, and ginger create a rich, savory base.

The recipe uses a blend of warming spices like paprika, cumin, turmeric, and curry powder. The soup also includes chili and fresh coriander, which add brightness and a touch of heat.

It cooks in about 20 minutes and makes four generous servings. You can use precooked lentils for speed or dried red lentils if you have extra time. Either way, this soup comes together easily in one pot.

Enjoy it for lunch or dinner, served with crusty bread or on its own. It also stores well, making it ideal for meal prep. This is a great option for anyone looking to add more legumes and vegetables into their diet without sacrificing flavor.

Making your curried lentil leek soup

This 30-minute meal is warm, comforting, and full of plant-based protein thanks to the chickpeas and lentils. Serve with rice or flatbreads for a filling meal. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 200 g pack pre-cooked lentils substitute for 150g uncooked red split lentils

1 large leek base and green end, finely diced

4 large cloves garlic finely chopped

Large thumb-sized piece of ginger finely chopped

1 green or red chilli finely chopped

400 g tin of chickpeas 240g drained

400 ml full fat coconut milk

550 ml vegetable stock water and a stock cube Spices 1 tsp paprika smoked or hot

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp curry powder optional Instructions Start by finely chopping the leeks, chilli and ginger then add to a large pot with 1 tbsp of plant-based butter or olive oil, fry on a medium heat for around 6 minutes.

Mince the garlic then add to the pot, cook for a few minutes before adding the chickpeas and dried spices.

Toss together then add in the vegetable stock, precooked lentils* and simmer for 5 minutes before adding the coconut milk.

Leave on a low- medium heat (you don’t want the coconut milk to bubble) taste testing along the way, season with salt and pepper .

When it’s seasoned to preference, serve up and serve with fresh coriander, chilli flakes, pepper and a tsp of the coconut cream from the tin. Dried lentils – cooking instructions If you’re using dried lentils, add them to a pot of water, soak for around 15-20 minutes, drain and then wash again before adding to the soup. Add additional 300-400ml vegetable stock as the dried lentils will still absorb water.

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

