8 Flavor-Packed Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

Roasted red pepper recipes deserve a regular spot in any plant-based kitchen. Roasting brings out the pepper’s natural sweetness and softens its texture, turning a simple vegetable into something rich and savory. You can blend it into sauces, fold it into stews, or layer it into salads and bakes.

Red peppers hold up well in the oven and pair easily with beans, pasta, grains, and herbs. Once roasted, they add color and depth without overpowering other ingredients. You can char them whole, slice them into strips, or blitz them into pesto or hummus.

Read more: 12 Recipes That Are Both Sweet And Savory

This list highlights eight different ways to use roasted red peppers across lunch, dinner, snacks, and sauces. From tray bakes and pasta to salads and spreads, each dish centers the pepper in a practical way. If you want more variety in your cooking, these recipes show how far one ingredient can go.

Roasted red pepper, thyme, and butter bean traybake

Claire Winfield This tray bake is super flavorful and is made in 30 minutes

Starting this list is this roasted pepper, thyme, and butter bean traybake by Ella Mills. Orzo bakes with cherry tomatoes, harissa, aubergine, and courgette. Butter beans add protein. Everything roasts in one tray until tender and lightly caramelized.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted red pepper chickpea salad with wine vinaigrette

Jackie Akerberg Super tasty and healthy, this vegan salad is packed with plant protein

Next, make this simple, high-protein salad by Jackie Akerberg. Chickpeas mix with jarred fire-roasted red peppers, green peppers, and parsley. A red wine vinaigrette made with aquafaba coats everything. Chill before serving for a firm, tangy lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Easy red pepper pesto chickpea traybake

Amy Lanza This traybake is an ideal midweek dinner

From Amy Lanza, this red pepper pesto chickpea traybake is another effortless dish to try. To make it, roast chickpeas with red pepper, zucchini, onion, and tomatoes. Blend roasted peppers into pesto with walnuts and sun-dried tomatoes. Spoon over grains and top with nuts to finish.

Find the recipe here.

Red pepper sausage roll

Chef Day Radley Dip these sausage rolls into a zingy tahini sauce

For an easy snack, try these red pepper sausage rolls by Chef Day Radley. Roasted peppers blend with walnuts, oats, and spices. Wrap the mixture in puff pastry and bake until golden. Serve with a citrus tahini chickpea dip.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Weeknight Vegan Dinners That Don’t Rely On Tofu

Roasted red pepper pasta

Ela Vegan This creamy red pepper and Alfredo sauce with your choice of pasta makes an easy weeknight meal

Make this comforting roasted red pepper pasta by Ela Vegan for something warm and uncomplicated. The recipe is simple, roast peppers with onion and garlic. Then, blend with plant milk, cashew butter, and nutritional yeast. Simmer the sauce, then toss through cooked pasta for an easy meal.

Find the recipe here.

Savory buckwheat pancakes with hummus and red peppers

Rebel Recipes These gluten-free pancakes pair well with hummus and red pepper

These savory buckwheat pancakes with hummus and roasted peppers by Rebel Recipes make an easy breakfast. Spoon nutty pancakes onto a pan and cook until golden. Top with smooth hummus and soft roasted peppers for a savory stack.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan red pepper pesto

Rachel Ama Use this pesto on wraps, in pasta, or on sandwiches

Rachel Ama’s vegan red pepper pesto is a must-have on your list of staple recipes. Again, you roast sweet red peppers and garlic. Then, blend with toasted almonds, basil, olive oil, and nutritional yeast. Use as a spread, dip, or pasta sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Whole roasted cauliflower with harissa and red pepper hummus

Happy Skin Kitchen This centerpiece marries sweet and savory flavors with red pepper hummus as the base

Finally, make this whole roasted cauliflower centerpiece with red pepper hummus by Happy Skin Kitchen. Roast the cauliflower with a tahini marinade until crisp at the edges. Make the hummus by blending roasted red pepper into harissa hummus and spread underneath before serving.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Recipes For Winter