This smoky black bean and sweet potato stew is a filling plant-based dinner built around roasted sweet potatoes and spiced black beans. The beans simmer with garlic, spring onions, tomato paste, cumin, paprika, and chili powder to create a thick, smoky base. Roasted sweet potato cubes add sweetness and texture. A fresh orange salsa sits on top and changes the character of the dish. The citrus, lime, chili, and cilantro cut through the rich stew and add brightness to each bite.

Black beans bring plant protein, fiber, and slow-digesting carbohydrates. They help make the stew filling and steady in energy. Sweet potatoes add complex carbs, potassium, and beta-carotene. Together they form a hearty combination that works well for dinner and holds up as a full meal.

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Serve this smoky black bean and sweet potato stew in bowls with roasted sweet potato scattered on top. Spoon over the orange salsa just before serving so the citrus stays fresh and sharp against the warm stew.

Make the stew

Try this smoky black bean and sweet potato stew for a hearty vegan dinner. Roasted sweet potatoes and spiced black beans pair with a bright orange salsa for contrast. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the black beans 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 heaped tbsp tomato puree

2 tins black beans

4 spring onions bottom white parts only, sliced (reserve green tops for Spicy Orange Salsa)

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 bay leaf

Pinch Maldon pepper sea salt For the sweet potatoes 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 small sweet potatoes or 1 large, peeled & cubed

1 tsp smoked paprika

Pinch of pepper sea salt

For the spicy orange salsa

2 oranges thinly sliced & rind removed Reserved spring onion green tops, sliced ½ red chili finely chopped

Zest & juice of 1 lime

Small handful fresh coriander leaves

Pinch of pepper sea salt

Sliced spring onion to garnish

Fresh coriander leaves to garnish Instructions Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees celsius. Place the cubed sweet potato on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over the smoked paprika and sea salt, then toss to combine. Place in the oven to roast for 25-30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the smoky black bean by heating 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a shallow pan on medium. Add in the white parts of the spring onions only, and fry off. Add in the minced garlic and stir it through the pan.

Next, add in the smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder and bay leaf, and stir through until smelling fragrant. Add in the tomato puree and fry it off in the spices.

Pour in the tins of black beans as well as their liquid, season well with a good pinch of Maldon pepper sea salt, and stir through. Bring to a gentle boil and leave to simmer for 20 minutes on low/medium, stirring occasionally.

Make the spicy orange salsa by adding the orange slices to a bowl with the reserved green parts of the spring onion tops, red chili, lime zest & juice, coriander leaves and a pinch of pepper sea salt, then toss to combine.

Remove the roasted sweet potato from the oven. Serve the Smoky Black Beans with the roasted sweet potato scattered on top and garnish with some of the Spicy Orange Salsa, some sliced spring onion and fresh coriander leaves. Finish with another good pinch of pepper sea salt and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Mr Organic.

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