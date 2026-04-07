This Greek chickpea lemon stew from Natlicious Food is the kind of meal you make when you want something warm, filling, and easy to manage. It cooks in one pot and uses basic ingredients, so you can put it together without much planning. Chickpeas bring plant protein and fiber, while potatoes make it more substantial and turn it into a proper main.

It works well for dinner, especially when you want something you can leave to simmer while you do other things. You can make a big batch and keep it going for a few days, which makes it useful for family meals or meal prep. The lemon and dill go in at the end, keeping the flavor fresh and balanced against the richer base.

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Serve this Greek chickpea lemon stew with bread or on its own. Store leftovers in the fridge and reheat as needed. It holds up well and keeps its texture after a day or two.

Making revithada

This chickpea lemon stew is a staple in Greek homes. It uses simple chickpeas and potatoes with olive oil, lemon, and garlic, offering a comforting Mediterranean flavor. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 50 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

100 g potatoes

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

400 g chickpeas frozen or canned

800 ml water or liquid veggie stock

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

⅓ teaspoon chili flakes

½ teaspoon oregano

1 lemon juice

A handful of fresh dill Instructions Chop the onion, cut the potato in bite size pieces and grate the garlic.

In a pot, on a medium heat, add the olive and onions and a pinch of salt and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

Then add the potatoes and garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally so that the garlic doesn’t burn.

Add the mustard and stir I through the veggies, then add the chickpeas and mix everything well.

Add the water or veggie stock, along with the nutritional yeast, chili flakes and oregano.

Stir everything to combine, then bring to boil, lower the heat, cover and simmer for 40-50 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Cook until the potatoes and chickpeas are cooked, mine took 50 minutes. Add more veggie stock or water if needed.

Take few ladles of the chickpeas and blend them in a food processor or multi and add them back to the pot.

Finish with the lemon juice and dill, and serve with bread.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

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