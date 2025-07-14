X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Kale Salad With Quinoa Pilaf

If you thought kale salads were boring, you need to give this recipe a try

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of kale salad with quinoa pilaf and creamy balsamic dressing You can prep your quinoa ahead of time to ensure this salad is ready in no time - Media Credit: Megan Sadd
This kale salad recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd and takes just 25 minutes to make. It’s a filling salad built for dinner, with warm quinoa pilaf, marinated kale, and baked tofu. The mix of grains, greens, and protein gives the meal balance and substance.

Quinoa is a nutritious grain that’s packed with plant-based protein. It pairs well with kale, which is full of fiber, iron, and antioxidants. Together, they help you feel nourished and energized. The baked tofu adds even more protein, while dried cherries and creamy balsamic dressing bring flavor and contrast.

The textures work well: soft kale, chewy quinoa, juicy avocado, and crisp vegetables. The dressing blends balsamic vinegar, yogurt, and garlic into a creamy, tangy finish. Toasted sesame seeds add a light crunch. This dish serves two or three and makes for a fresh, filling option that’s easy to prep on a busy night.

The mix of warm and cool, soft and crunchy, makes this high-protein salad a go-to for quick, wholesome meals. It’s a simple way to get a lot of nutrients in one bowl.

Whip up your kale salad

This kale salad with quinoa pilaf is quick, hearty, and full of texture. Warm grains, tender greens, and baked tofu come together with a creamy balsamic dressing. It’s a balanced, plant-based meal that feels fresh and filling in just 25 minutes.
a bowl of kale salad with quinoa pilaf and creamy balsamic dressing
No ratings yet
Cook Time5 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings3

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup (40 g) dried cherries
  • 1 bunch curly kale
Quinoa pilaf
  • ¼ red bell pepper
  • 1 green onion
  • 1 cup (185 g) cooked quinoa
  • ¼ cup (45 g) corn kernels (frozen or fresh)
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Creamy balsamic dressing
  • cup (80 ml) balsamic vinegar
  • cup (80 ml) olive oil
  • cup (85 g) plain, unsweetened non-dairy yogurt (ideally cashew or almond, not coconut)
  • 2 tsp (10 g) Dijon mustard
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp (15 g) brown sugar or agave nectar plus more to taste
  • 2 tsp (6 g) sea salt
  • 2 tsp (6 g) black pepper
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 (8-oz [225-g]) package baked tofu
  • 2 tbsp (18 g) sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Put the dried cherries and 1½ cups (355 ml) of water into a small saucepan on high heat. Boil for 1 to 2 minutes. Meanwhile, tear the kale away from the stems and into bite-size pieces. Rinse well and put the kale in a bowl.
  • Pour the cherries and boiling water over the kale. Press the kale down with a spoon to mostly submerge it in the hot water. Cover for 5 minutes to soften.
  • Make the quinoa pilaf. Finely dice the bell pepper and thinly slice the green onion. Mix the bell pepper, onion, quinoa, corn, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl.
  • Drain the kale and cherries in a colander. Use a kitchen towel to sop up all the excess liquid. (You do not want soggy kale!) Place the colander and empty mixing bowl in the freezer for 5 minutes.
  • Make the dressing. Add the vinegar, oil, yogurt, mustard, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper to a blender. Blend on high for 2 minutes until smooth and creamy. Pause to scrape down the sides, taste and adjust sweetness and spices if desired. While the blender is running, slice the avocado and baked tofu.
  • Take the kale out of the freezer. Put the kale back in the chilled mixing bowl. Add the sesame seeds, lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
  • Toss with your hands. Divide the kale between two large bowls and top each with equal portions of quinoa, avocado and baked tofu. Serve the balsamic dressing on the side.

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

The Author

Megan Sadd

Megan Sadd is the chef and photographer behind Carrots & Flowers, an inspired vegan blog and one of the top plant-based cooking resources on Facebook. After working behind the scenes as a producer on some of cable television’s most popular shows, Megan stepped into the kitchen and in front of the camera to show the world how delicious and fast vegan cooking can be. With a focus on creating easy recipes with complex flavors such as 20 Minute Vegan Quesadillas and Tomato Spicy Tuna Sushi, Megan launched Carrots & Flowers in 2015 to help transitioning vegans make the switch. Her dynamic recipe videos and easy cooking tutorials quickly built a broad community of Carrots & Flowers foodies who often describe her recipes as “life-changing.” Megan’s work has been featured by Thrive magazine, Vegan Life magazine, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, Best of Vegan and feedfeed. Almost as comfortable on a comedy stage as she is in the kitchen, Megan loves balancing the sheer absurdity of being alive with the joy and responsibility of life as a new mom. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter and three cats, where she’s probably sitting in traffic, admiring cloud formations and thinking about vegan cheese.

