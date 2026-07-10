Mango adds sweetness, color, and a bright tropical flavor to plant-based cooking. These vegan mango recipes use the fruit in both sweet and savory ways, making the most of its juicy texture and natural sweetness. Mango pairs well with creamy, spicy, smoky, and tangy ingredients, which makes it easy to use in more than just smoothies or fruit salads.

You can use fresh, frozen, or puréed mango in plenty of vegan recipes, depending on the dish. It can bring balance to heat, add freshness to richer ingredients, or create a naturally sweet base for desserts. Its flavor also works well with citrus, herbs, warming spices, coconut, chili, and plant-based proteins.

Read more: 9 Sweet Raspberry Recipes To Try This Summer

This list includes 10 sweet and savory vegan mango recipes for anyone looking for new ways to cook with the fruit. From simple everyday ideas to more impressive dishes, these recipes offer plenty of inspiration for using mango in vegan cooking.

Mango avocado toast

National Mango Board Try this vibrant breakfast with creamy avo and tropical mango

This mango avocado toast keeps breakfast simple but colorful. The recipe pairs creamy avocado with fresh mango, lime juice, chili flakes, and crisp sourdough, with optional maple syrup or hemp seeds for extra texture.

Find the recipe here.

High-protein mango and cashew cheesecake

Clare Winfield This dessert is fresh, smooth, and creamy

For a richer option, try this no-bake mango and cashew cheesecake from Jeffrey Boadi. It uses oats, ginger biscuits, dates, cashews, silken tofu, coconut cream, mango purée, lime, and maple syrup for a creamy dessert.

Find the recipe here.

5-ingredient easy vegan mango pudding

Christine Wong You can serve your mango pudding with more mango pieces or even vegan ice cream

This five-ingredient mango pudding from Christine Wong keeps dessert simple. Ripe mangoes blend with lemon juice, plant milk, sugar, and agar agar, then set into a smooth pudding that you can serve with extra fruit.

Find the recipe here.

Mango red curry

Toni Zernik This rich and spicy curry features ripe mango

Mango adds a sweet twist to this red curry from Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala. Kabocha squash, tofu, bell peppers, snow peas, coconut milk, Thai basil, and red curry paste create a colorful, aromatic dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Chai-spiced custard tart with mango

Nisha Vora This chai-spiced custard is perfect for dinner parties

Warm spices and juicy mango meet in this custard tart from Nisha Vora. An oat and almond flour crust holds a cashew-coconut filling flavored with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, orange zest, and fresh mango.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Strawberry Recipes From Salads To Tarts

Mango salsa lettuce wraps

Romy London Use a vegan meat of your choice for these high-protein lettuce wraps

Grilled mango brings sweetness and smoke to these lettuce wraps from Romy London. The salsa mixes mango with red onion, red pepper, green chili, coriander, mint, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar.

Find the recipe here.

Mango upside-down cake

Gaz Oakley This simple recipe is fruity and bright

This mango upside-down cake from Gaz Oakley gives the fruit a caramelized topping. Thin mango slices sit under a soft vanilla sponge made with plant milk, vegan margarine, flour, baking powder, and caster sugar.

Find the recipe here.

Chick’n tacos with mango salsa

Use your favorite vegan chicken alternative with these mango tacos

These chick’n tacos from Abbot’s Butcher keep things quick with plant-based chick’n, charred tortillas, and a fresh mango salsa. Red onion, bell pepper, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper add crunch and brightness.

Find the recipe here.

Mango chia pudding

Natlicious Food Chia pudding makes for a great breakfast or snack

Try this mango chia pudding from Natlicious Food for an easy breakfast or snack. Mango, oat milk, vanilla, maple syrup, and chia seeds set into a creamy pudding you can top with yogurt, granola, and fruit.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky chipotle mango jerky

Romy London Make this snack in the oven and store it for a couple of days

Dried mango gets a smoky, spicy twist in this recipe from Romy London. Tamari, lime juice, maple syrup, chipotle paste, smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic powder coat the strips before they bake until chewy.

Find the recipe here.

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