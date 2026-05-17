Try This Mango Avocado Toast For Breakfast

This mango avocado toast is a quick breakfast that leans into bold flavor with very little effort. It pairs creamy avocado with fresh mango on toasted bread, creating a mix that feels different from the usual savory version. The contrast works straight away. You get richness from the avocado and natural sweetness from the mango, all on a crisp slice of sourdough. It comes together in about ten minutes, so it fits easily into a morning routine.

The toppings bring everything into balance. Lime juice cuts through the avocado and keeps it fresh, while chili flakes add a gentle heat that builds with each bite. A pinch of salt and black pepper sharpens the flavor without overpowering it. If you want a sweeter finish, a drizzle of maple syrup or vegan honey ties the fruit and spice together. Hemp seeds add texture and a small boost of nutrients.

Read more: Lemon Poppy Seed Chia Pudding

You can serve this mango avocado toast for breakfast or brunch. It works best fresh, straight from the toaster, when the bread stays crisp and the toppings feel bright. It’s also easy to adjust depending on what you have on hand, which makes it practical for everyday breakfasts. You can scale it up, share it, or keep it simple as a quick plate for one.

This recipe is from Mango.org.

How to: mango avocado toast

This mango avocado toast combines creamy avocado, sweet mango, and a touch of spice for a quick, fresh vegan breakfast. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 slices of crusty sourdough or artisan bread

1 ripe avocado

1 ripe mango thinly sliced or diced

½ tsp red chili flakes

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste Optional: A drizzle of vegan honey/maple syrup or a sprinkle of hemp seeds Instructions Toast the bread slices until golden brown and crisp.

In a small bowl, mash the avocado with lime juice, salt, and pepper.

Spread a generous layer of the avocado mash onto the warm toast.

Top with a layer of thinly sliced fresh mango.

Sprinkle with red chili flakes and hemp seeds (if using).

Finish with a light drizzle of vegan honey for a sweet-savory balance.

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