Your Vegan BBQ Needs These Mango Salsa Lettuce Wraps

We’re now firmly in BBQ season, and many of us are seeking to expand our roster of plant-based BBQ recipes to wow guests at our next al fresco event. This mango salsa recipe pairs perfectly with a vegan meat of your choice, and it couldn’t be easier to make.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes

Mango salsa is a vibrant and flavorful condiment made from a blend of diced mangoes, onions, cilantro (coriander), and other flavor-packed ingredients. This refreshing mix balances the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the sharpness of onions, enhanced by the heat of chili peppers. The below Romy London recipe is best served with vegan protein (check out this homemade seitan grilled chicken) in a lettuce wrap. The result is a high protein, crowd-pleasing dish that’s packed full of flavor.

Read more: 15 Vegan Salad Recipes

Mango salsa lettuce wraps

This tangy, sweet and spicy mango salsa is perfect served in a lettuce taco alongside delicious additions, such as vegan kebab pieces and co. Delicious as an addition to your next BBQ party and it brings a wonderfully summery feel to your feasting table! No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 servings Ingredients 450 g mangos, finely diced

½ finely diced red onion, rinsed

1 red pepper, finely diced

1 green chili, finely diced

A handful of fresh coriander

3-4 tbsp fresh mint

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper To serve (optional) Vegan meat of your choice

1 tbsp vegetable oil

6-8 large romaine lettuce leaves

Vegan chili mayo or guacamole to serve, optional Instructions Grilling the mango: To prepare the grilled mango salsa, slice off both halves of the mango around the stone. Leaving the skin on, score each mango piece in a criss-cross pattern and place it skin-down onto the hot BBQ grill.

Preparation: In the meantime, prepare the remainder of your taco ingredients (according to packaging instructions) if using.

Assemble the salsa: To assemble the mango salsa, peel and cut the grilled mango into small cubes and add it to a large mixing bowl alongside the finely diced and rinsed red onion, red pepper, and green chilli.

Make the dressing: Sprinkle in a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander and fresh mint, then combine the oil, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and black pepper in a small jug and drizzle it over the salsa. Mix well to evenly coat the salsa in the dressing.

Assemble the tacos: Assemble your tacos by filling 1-2 tablespoons of the mango salsa into a lettuce leaf, top with 1-2 tablespoons of pulled Oumph! and finish off with a drizzle of chili mayo or guacamole to serve. This spicy mango salsa is delicious served alongside savoury foods, grilled additions being perfect! For this recipe, I’ve added pulled Oumph, which is a ‘pulled pork’-like texture and deliciously seasoned already, but feel free to get creative!

You can create this mango salsa the day before you’re looking to serve. The dressing will wonderfully spread throughout the salsa and create an extra layer of flavour when it’s left to marinate longer.

Instead of grilling the mango, you can also use it raw, grill in the oven, or sear in a hot skillet. However, I love the extra level of sweet and smoky flavours that come from grilling the mango and recommend you give it a go!

Bonus tipp: add a squeeze of fresh lime juice to take your mango salsa to the next level!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: The Best Vegan Coleslaw Recipe For Summer