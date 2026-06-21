9 Sweet Raspberry Recipes To Try This Summer

Raspberries are one of summer’s standout fruits, bringing bright flavor and color to everything from breakfast bowls to rich desserts. These sweet raspberry recipes make the most of the berry in a variety of ways, pairing it with ingredients like chocolate, white chocolate, coconut, apple, and nuts.

Some recipes keep things simple, while others are ideal for celebrations, baking projects, or weekend treats. The tartness of raspberries helps balance sweeter ingredients, which is why they work so well in cakes, cheesecakes, brownies, muffins, and other baked goods.

Read more: 11 Sweet And Simple Blueberry Recipes To Try

Whether you’re using fresh raspberries from the store, the market, or your garden, these recipes offer plenty of inspiration for summer baking. From quick treats to showstopping desserts, there are plenty of ways to enjoy one of the season’s most popular fruits.

Poached raspberry apple with white chocolate sauce

JAZZ Apple This recipe makes use of seasonal fruit for a cozy treat

Starting this list of raspberry recipes is this poached raspberry apple with white chocolate sauce. Apples simmer in a bright raspberry syrup before getting topped with a smooth vegan white chocolate sauce, creating a simple dessert that balances sweet, tart, and creamy flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan raspberry and white chocolate muffins

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti Raspberry with white chocolate is a classic flavor combination

These vegan raspberry and white muffins come from Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. Fresh or frozen raspberries pair with chunks of vegan white chocolate in soft vanilla muffins that work just as well for breakfast as they do for an afternoon snack.

Find the recipe here.

Raspberry smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food Summer is the perfect time to test out antioxidant-rich smoothie bowls

This raspberry smoothie bowl by Natlicious Food is an easy treat ready in under 10 minutes. Frozen raspberries, banana, pomegranate seeds, and mixed seeds blend into a vibrant breakfast bowl, while cocoa nibs and extra fruit add crunch and texture.

Find the recipe here.

Raspberry and white chocolate blondies

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club These blondies use a classic flavor combination of white chocolate and raspberry

Make these raspberry and white chocolate blondies by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club for an indulgent dessert. Tart raspberries and creamy white chocolate bake into a soft blondie base, creating a rich treat that’s especially good served warm and slightly gooey.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Strawberry Recipes From Salads To Tarts

Coconut and raspberry cake with white chocolate icing

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club White chocolate and raspberry is a classic combo, perfect with a coconut sponge

Next, try this coconut and raspberry cake from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Sweet raspberries run through a fluffy coconut loaf cake before getting topped with a white chocolate icing, making it a great option for celebrations, gatherings, or weekend baking.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan white chocolate and raspberry baked cheesecake

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This baked vegan cheesecake uses vegan cream cheese and ground almonds

Also by Viva is this vegan white chocolate and raspberry baked cheesecake. A creamy filling packed with white chocolate and raspberries sits on a biscuit base before being finished with a bright raspberry topping and fresh berries.

Find the recipe here.

Raspberry peanut butter protein chocolate cups

Sculpted Kitchen These PB & J cups are a fun and simple treat

Ready to make your own vegan PB&J cups? Try these raspberry ones by Sculpted Kitchen. Layers of raspberry chia jam, peanut butter, and dairy-free chocolate come together in a freezer-friendly treat that tastes like a grown-up version of a classic sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea raspberry brownies

Healthy French Wife These protein-packed brownies contain chickpeas and quinoa flour

This chickpea raspberry brownie recipe by The Healthy French Wife is full of protein. Chickpeas, almond meal, cacao, and raspberries blend into a fudgy brownie batter that bakes into a rich dessert with bursts of berry flavor throughout.

Find the recipe here.

Flourless chocolate pistachio raspberry torte

Haarala Hamilton This dessert uses silken tofu and ground almonds for its base

Finally, finishing this list is this flourless chocolate and pistachio raspberry torte by Calum Harris. Dark chocolate, pistachios, silken tofu, and raspberries make a dense, elegant dessert that’s finished with a glossy ganache and plenty of fresh fruit.

Find the recipe here.

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