Mango Red Curry

This mango red curry is an exciting take on traditional Thai street food

a bowl of mango red curry with mango pieces, tofu, and snow peas This rich and spicy curry features ripe mango - Media Credit: Toni Zernik
This mango red curry is a Thai dish with a sweet twist. A classic Thai red curry blends coconut milk, curry paste, and vegetables into a fragrant, savory base. It delivers the classic combination of spice, richness, and heat, but this version stands out by adding ripe mango, which introduces a natural sweetness and delightful tang. The fruit softens into the base sauce to create a creamy, tropical layer of flavor.

This mango red curry makes a warm and comforting meal, ideal for cool evenings or whenever you crave a hearty, sweet, and savory dish. Serve it hot with steamed jasmine rice.

The recipe comes from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala. It combines kabocha squash, bell peppers, tofu, and snow peas with a sauce of coconut milk, tamari, and curry paste. The Thai basil adds freshness while the mango rounds out the base curry by adding a mellow, fruity note. The dish is colorful, hearty, and deeply aromatic.

Mango red curry method

Servings4

Ingredients

  • 8 oz (228 g) kabocha squash peeled and cut into ½" (1.3-cm) squares
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) coconut oil
  • ½ cup (120 g) Thai Home brand vegan Thai red curry paste or to taste
  • cups (600 ml) coconut milk
  • 1 red bell pepper cut into ½” (1.3-cm) squares
  • 1 green bell pepper cut into ½” (1.3-cm) squares
  • 8 oz (228 g) firm tofu cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares
  • 1 cup (240 ml) vegetable broth
  • 16 oz (456 g) medium–size ripe mango peeled and cut into ½" (1.3-cm) squares
  • ½ cup (110 g) brown sugar
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) tamari
  • 2 handfuls of Thai basil
  • 1 cup (63 g) snow peas
  • Steamed jasmine rice for serving

Instructions

  • Bring a small pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat, add the kabocha squash and cook for 8 minutes. Drain the water and let cool.
  • Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, add the red curry paste and cook, stirring, for about 1 minute, then add the coconut milk and stir until well combined.
  • Heat the mixture for a few more minutes or until the oil begins to separate.
  • Add the kabocha squash, red and green bell peppers, tofu and vegetable broth, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil.
  • Once it’s boiling, continue cooking for 5 more minutes, then add the mango, sugar, tamari, Thai basil and snow peas, reduce to a simmer and cook for 6 more minutes.
  • Serve with steamed jasmine rice.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala. Page Street Publishing. 2019. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

The Author

Sarah Jansala

Sarah Jansala is the co-owner and chef of Kati Portland and the owner and chef of The Pear Juice Bar and Café. Sarah’s recipes have been featured on Eater Portland and in Portland Monthly. She currently lives in Portland, Oregon.

